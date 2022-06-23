SPORTS BRIEFS

TELEVISION

Osaka starts media firm

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with four-times NBA champion LeBron James aimed at telling stories that cross cultural barriers, the former world No. 1 announced on Tuesday. Hana Kuma, which translates to “flower bear,” is to produce stories that are “culturally specific, but universal to all audiences,” and already has multiple projects lined up, the Hollywood Reporter said. “What excites me is being able to inspire people and tell new stories, particularly ones that I would have wanted to see when I was a kid. I always wanted to kind of see someone like me,” four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka, who has a Haitian father and Japanese mother, told the New York Times.

SOCCER

Lukaku loaned to Inter

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is to rejoin Inter on a one-year loan deal after a disappointing spell with the English Premier League club, reports on Tuesday said. Inter are reported to have negotiated an 8 million euros (US$8.4 million) loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed to a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge. The Belgian joined Chelsea in a club-record ￡97.5 million (US$119.2 million) deal before the start of last season, saying the transfer was an emotional return home after he played for the club from 2011 to 2014. However, after scoring four goals in his first four appearances, the 29-year-old’s second stint with Chelsea quickly turned sour. A controversial interview with Italian TV in December last year featured Lukaku saying he was unhappy with the way he was used by Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and hinting he was already thinking about leaving.

ICE HOCKEY

Matthews named MVP

Toronto Maple Leafs ace Auston Matthews was named the NHL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) on Tuesday, scooping the prestigious Hart Trophy after a prolific goalscoring campaign. Matthews also earned the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player in voting by the NHL Players’ Association earlier on Tuesday. The two awards followed a 60-goal season from Matthews which led the NHL. Matthews has scored at least 34 goals in each of his six seasons in the league, and was the top scorer last year and this year. “I want to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs, top to bottom,” Matthews said after receiving the MVP award. “I want to thank the fans, Leafs Nation, there is nothing like playing in front of you.”

FOOTBALL

Gronkowski retires again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time, walking away from a partnership with quarterback icon Tom Brady that included four Super Bowl victories. The 33-year-old, regarded by many as one of the best tight ends in history, initially retired in 2019. After sitting out the 2019-2020 season, Gronkowski came out of retirement and was pivotal in helping Tampa Bay clinch the Super Bowl in the 2020-2021 campaign. However, he said his second retirement is permanent. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high, knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field,” Gronkowski said in a statement on Instagram.