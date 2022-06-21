Nationality switch opens Wimbledon to Dzalamidze

Reuters





Moscow-born Natela Dzalamidze can now compete at Wimbledon, despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players at this year’s championships, after she changed her nationality to Georgian.

The 29-year-old is listed as being from Georgia on Wimbledon’s entry list for the women’s doubles, where she is to partner with Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.

Her nationality is also Georgian on the WTA Tour’s Web site.

In April, the All England Lawn Tennis Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

The tennis club said it has no involvement in players’ nationality changes.

“Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the tours and the ITF [International Tennis Federation],” a tennis club spokesperson said.

The grass-court Grand Slam, which begins on Monday next week, has been stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus.