Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju on Sunday swept China’s Xiang Peng 4-0 in the WTT Contender Zagreb men’s singles final.
Lin, No. 8 in the world, defeated Xiang 11-8, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 in 38 minutes to bag his first singles title of the season.
The match was the first time that Lin, 20, and Xiang, 19, had faced off in a professional competition.
Photo: screen grab from Facebook
Xiang, No. 65 in the world, had an impressive run in the tournament, with surprise victories over veteran player Chuang Chih-yuan of Taiwan and world No. 7 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan.
In the final, Lin jumped out to an early 4-1 lead and maintained his momentum to take the first game 11-8. He then edged Xiang 11-9 in a closely fought second game.
After falling back 1-3 in the third game, Lin went on a five-point rally and dominated much of the rest of the match, winning the third game 11-5 and the fourth 11-8, despite Xiang saving match point twice.
Photo: CNA
In women’s doubles action on Sunday, the Taiwan pairing of Cheng Hsien-tzu and Huang Yu-wen was defeated in the WTT Contender Lima final in Peru.
Cheng and Huang placed second after losing 1-3 in the title match against the Japanese duo Asuka Sasao and Sakura Mori.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse. Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard. A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016. Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro
RE-EVALUATION: ‘I hope that everyone is able to compete and as long as they are finding a way to do that then I am happy,’ US swimmer Alex Walsh said of the policy Swimming is to establish an “open category” to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy that would effectively ban them from women’s races. “I do not want any athlete to be told they cannot compete at the highest level,” Husain al-Musallam, president of governing body FINA, told an extraordinary congress of his organization. “I understand why transgender athletes want to compete in the gender of their choice ... but we should not favor one athlete over another,” he said. “I will set up a working group that will establish an open category at some of our biggest events.” He