Lin Yun-ju wins final in Zagreb

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju on Sunday swept China’s Xiang Peng 4-0 in the WTT Contender Zagreb men’s singles final.

Lin, No. 8 in the world, defeated Xiang 11-8, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 in 38 minutes to bag his first singles title of the season.

The match was the first time that Lin, 20, and Xiang, 19, had faced off in a professional competition.

Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju competes at the World Table Tennis Contender Zagreb in Croatia in an undated photograph. Lin defeated China’s Xiang Peng 4-0 in the final of the men’s singles on Sunday. Photo: screen grab from Facebook

Xiang, No. 65 in the world, had an impressive run in the tournament, with surprise victories over veteran player Chuang Chih-yuan of Taiwan and world No. 7 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan.

In the final, Lin jumped out to an early 4-1 lead and maintained his momentum to take the first game 11-8. He then edged Xiang 11-9 in a closely fought second game.

After falling back 1-3 in the third game, Lin went on a five-point rally and dominated much of the rest of the match, winning the third game 11-5 and the fourth 11-8, despite Xiang saving match point twice.

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju returns to Felix Lebrun of France in their WTT Contender Doha men’s singles round-of-16 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 22. Lin defeated Lebrun 10-12, 11-3, 13-11, 11-9 in 33 minutes. Photo: CNA

In women’s doubles action on Sunday, the Taiwan pairing of Cheng Hsien-tzu and Huang Yu-wen was defeated in the WTT Contender Lima final in Peru.

Cheng and Huang placed second after losing 1-3 in the title match against the Japanese duo Asuka Sasao and Sakura Mori.