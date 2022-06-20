The Hsinchu JKO Lioneers on Saturday edged out defending champions the Taipei Fubon Braves in a 102-101 comeback win to clinch Game 1 of the P.League+ finals.
The Lioneers, down 67-50 at halftime, fought back in the third quarter to take the lead 82-81, after guard Oscar Kao intercepted a pass, which teammate Nick Faust shot for a three-pointer with 1 minute, 46 seconds left.
Backed by a raucous sell-out home crowd of 7,200 fans at Hsinchu County Stadium, the Lioneers never looked back as they tallied a 35-17 run over the Braves to walk into the last quarter with an 85-84 lead.
Photo: CNA
The sides were tied at 101 apiece after Braves center Ihor Zaytsev landed a three-pointer with less than seven seconds remaining.
However, in the final two seconds, Lioneers forward Chu Yun-hao sank a free-throw after he was fouled. The Braves called a time-out, but were unable to score.
The Braves last year won the league’s inaugural season, defeating the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in finals cut short by COVID-19.
At a post-game news conference, Lioneers head coach Greg Lin said his players struggled early to overcome the Braves playoff experience.
“There were some problems in our defense, but during halftime, we talked about our strategy in the locker room. We calmed our players and motivated them,” Lin said.
The team performed much better in the second half, limiting the Braves’ scoring, Lin said.
The finals continue today at Hsinchu County Stadium, before moving to Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium for Game 3 on Thursday.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
NZ SENT HOME: The Central American nation advanced after key video review decisions went against the Kiwis, including to rule out a possible equalizer by Chris Wood Costa Rica’s core of stars, including Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz, created national soccer history in a memorable run to the 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and they were all still there on Tuesday, all with more than 100 international appearances, and all key to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a World Cup intercontinental playoff for the final place at Qatar 2022. All of them earned a ticket back to Qatar for Costa Rica in November and their third straight World Cup tournament together. “Today is a joyful day,” said Navas, the captain and goalkeeper whose saves late
Exhibiting a determined confidence and grit all game, Andrew Wiggins single-handedly took the pressure off Stephen Curry and delivered the best game yet of his eight-year career. Now, the first-time All-Star is on the cusp of becoming a first-time NBA champion — and helping Curry capture yet another title. “It’s something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage,” Wiggins said. “It doesn’t get bigger than this.” Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for