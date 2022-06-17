Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson on Wednesday lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning, giving up a one-out triple to Shohei Ohtani in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
With runners reaching on an error, a walk and a hit batter, Anderson was not aware that he was working on a no-hitter.
Once the 32-year-old reached 99 pitches after the seventh inning, even pitching coach Mark Prior told Anderson he did not think he would finish it off.
Photo: AP
“The number went by the wayside after the eighth inning,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Just watching his stuff, there wasn’t much of a falloff. There was still command in there, there was still teeth to the breaking pitches. I was just really wanting that for him.”
Anderson (8-0) threw a career-high 123 pitches, 78 for strikes. He struck out eight and walked two in lowering his ERA to 2.82. He was pulled after Ohtani sent a line drive into right field that easily eluded a diving Mookie Betts.
“You can’t ask for anything better than that,” Anderson said of Betts’ effort. “I kind of laughed that he dove for it. It’s a very nice gesture.”
Photo: AFP
Anderson walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 50,812 and tipped his cap.
He struck out Mike Trout to open the ninth before Ohtani laced his first triple of the season.
Anderson fanned Trout in his first two plate appearances.
Photo: AP
“It felt like a really big spot in a playoff situation,” Anderson said about the ninth inning. “The crowd was really, really into it. You can feel the energy.”
Anderson appreciated Roberts’ faith. His previous career high was 109 pitches in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies.
“You may never have a chance to do that again,” said Anderson, who has endured injuries throughout his seven-year career with five teams. “You just want to give it a chance.”
Elsewhere, Houston Astros pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton made MLB history, each throwing an immaculate inning in a 9-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.
It is the first time two immaculate innings — when a pitcher strikes out three batters with the minimum nine pitches — have been recorded in the same MLB game.
Not only were they the first two thrown in the same game, MLB.com data also showed that they marked the first time that two immaculate innings were thrown on the same day.
The Astros were already leading 6-1 when starting pitcher Garcia pitched an immaculate second inning, striking out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine pitches.
Garcia finished with nine strikeouts without a walk over six innings, giving up two runs on four hits.
Maton replaced Garcia to start the seventh inning and immediately faced the same trio — striking them out on nine pitches.
Catcher Martin Maldonado caught the two innings — and also belted a two-run double as Houston put up six runs in the first.
In other games, it was:
‧ Blue Jays 7, Orioles 6 (10i)
‧ Cardinals 4, Pirates 6
‧ Cubs 5, Padres 19
‧ Diamondbacks 7, Reds 4
‧ Giants 2, Royals 3
‧ Mariners 0, Twins 5
‧ Mets 2, Brewers 10
‧ Nationals 2, Braves 8
‧ Phillies 3, Marlins 1
‧ Red Sox 10, Athletics 1
‧ Rockies 5, Guardians 7
‧ Tigers 0, White Sox 13
‧ Yankees 4, Rays 3
Thirteen Peruvian shamans on Friday gathered to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year. The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team. A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at