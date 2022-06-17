Dodgers’ Tyler Anderson loses no-hit bid

AP and AFP, LOS ANGELES





Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson on Wednesday lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning, giving up a one-out triple to Shohei Ohtani in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

With runners reaching on an error, a walk and a hit batter, Anderson was not aware that he was working on a no-hitter.

Once the 32-year-old reached 99 pitches after the seventh inning, even pitching coach Mark Prior told Anderson he did not think he would finish it off.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, talks to starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“The number went by the wayside after the eighth inning,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Just watching his stuff, there wasn’t much of a falloff. There was still command in there, there was still teeth to the breaking pitches. I was just really wanting that for him.”

Anderson (8-0) threw a career-high 123 pitches, 78 for strikes. He struck out eight and walked two in lowering his ERA to 2.82. He was pulled after Ohtani sent a line drive into right field that easily eluded a diving Mookie Betts.

“You can’t ask for anything better than that,” Anderson said of Betts’ effort. “I kind of laughed that he dove for it. It’s a very nice gesture.”

Houston Astros pitcher Brandon Bielak winds up during their MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Anderson walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 50,812 and tipped his cap.

He struck out Mike Trout to open the ninth before Ohtani laced his first triple of the season.

Anderson fanned Trout in his first two plate appearances.

Houston Astros pitcher Phil Maton winds up during their MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“It felt like a really big spot in a playoff situation,” Anderson said about the ninth inning. “The crowd was really, really into it. You can feel the energy.”

Anderson appreciated Roberts’ faith. His previous career high was 109 pitches in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies.

“You may never have a chance to do that again,” said Anderson, who has endured injuries throughout his seven-year career with five teams. “You just want to give it a chance.”

Elsewhere, Houston Astros pitchers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton made MLB history, each throwing an immaculate inning in a 9-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

It is the first time two immaculate innings — when a pitcher strikes out three batters with the minimum nine pitches — have been recorded in the same MLB game.

Not only were they the first two thrown in the same game, MLB.com data also showed that they marked the first time that two immaculate innings were thrown on the same day.

The Astros were already leading 6-1 when starting pitcher Garcia pitched an immaculate second inning, striking out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine pitches.

Garcia finished with nine strikeouts without a walk over six innings, giving up two runs on four hits.

Maton replaced Garcia to start the seventh inning and immediately faced the same trio — striking them out on nine pitches.

Catcher Martin Maldonado caught the two innings — and also belted a two-run double as Houston put up six runs in the first.

In other games, it was:

‧ Blue Jays 7, Orioles 6 (10i)

‧ Cardinals 4, Pirates 6

‧ Cubs 5, Padres 19

‧ Diamondbacks 7, Reds 4

‧ Giants 2, Royals 3

‧ Mariners 0, Twins 5

‧ Mets 2, Brewers 10

‧ Nationals 2, Braves 8

‧ Phillies 3, Marlins 1

‧ Red Sox 10, Athletics 1

‧ Rockies 5, Guardians 7

‧ Tigers 0, White Sox 13

‧ Yankees 4, Rays 3