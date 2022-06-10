Azam’s century powers Pakistan past West Indies

AFP, MULTAN, Pakistan





Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday became the first batter to knock three successive one-day international (ODI) hundreds twice as he anchored a five-wicket win over the West Indies in Multan.

Ranked No. 1 batter in both limited overs formats, Azam cracked a brilliant 107-ball 103 with nine boundaries to help Pakistan overhaul a tough 306-run target in 49.2 overs.

Opener Shai Hope knocked a 134-ball 127 for his 12th ODI century to help the West Indies post an impressive 305-8 — their highest against Pakistan in Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, right, celebrates after scoring a century against the West Indies in their first one-day international at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and 10 crucial points in the ODI Super League, a qualification process for next year’s World Cup (50 overs) to be hosted by India.

AUSTRALIA VS SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Wednesday took four wickets in Colombo, but could not stop Australia grabbing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series.

Hasaranga took 4-33 in his four overs of wily leg spin after Sri Lankan batters had once again failed to fire.

The hosts only managed 124-9 after the visitors won the toss and chose to field in the second T20.

Australia scored 126-7 in 17.5 overs for a tricky three wicket victory, with Matthew Wade and Jhye Richardson taking them across the finish line.

“There was a bit going, and we know Sri Lanka are a difficult team to face at home,” Wade said. “We just knew we needed to get through their two main spinners and tick off the runs.”