The Isle of Man TT, or Tourist Trophy, races on Monday claimed a third life when Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan was killed in a crash during the first Supersport race of the event.
Organizers said the 52-year-old veteran, making his 80th TT start since his debut in 2002, had a fatal accident on the third and final lap on the mountain section of the course.
The races around the island off the northwest coast of England have been run since 1907 and are among the most dangerous in motorsport.
French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, died on Saturday last week and British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, on Wednesday.
There have been 263 fatalities to date in the TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT held on the island’s public roads.
The TT races are being held again after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longest break for the event since World War II.
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the
KING OF CLAY: Djokovic was expected to benefit from the colder, slower conditions, but Nadal’s performance, which included 57 winners, thrilled spectators in Paris Rafael Nadal in the early hours yesterday edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a quarter-final that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic at 1:16am to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev tomorrow. “I’m very emotional. For me it’s incredible to play here,” Nadal said. “Playing against him is always an amazing challenge...
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than