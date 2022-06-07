Norwegian Olympic gold medalist Kristian Blummenfelt on Sunday became the first man to go sub-seven hours in an iron-distance triathlon, while Briton Kat Mathews went sub-eight to rewrite the history books at the Sub 7/Sub 8 event in Brandenburg, Germany.
The event allowed the triathletes to use pacemakers in all three disciplines — a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a 42km run — and Blummenfelt finished with an astonishing time of 6 hours, 44 minutes, 25 seconds.
His British rival, Joe Skipper, who took on the challenge on a week’s notice after twice-Olympic champ Alister Brownlee pulled out with an injury, also finished in less than seven hours (6:47:36).
Photo: AP
“It was full gas from the gun and I almost went down there early on the bike. That got my heart rate up,” Blummenfelt said.
“And it was a tough day... It was brutal just to stay on the wheel to these guys — and also a massive thanks to Joe and his team for the tough battle,” he added.
WOMEN’S TRIATHLON
Earlier, British army captain Matthews benefited from 10 pacemakers and became the first woman to finish in less than eight hours, clocking 7:31:36.
“I’m feeling a whole load of emotions, but the main one is gratitude for the whole team around me. Honestly, of all the triathlons of the whole world, this is about the team,” she said.
“I felt like I was letting them down all day. I was hitting the limit and I thought I was going to lose it, but the support on the sideline gave me the motivation to push on,” Matthews said.
The times recorded will not be considered world records as the event format was designed to break the sub-seven and sub-eight time barriers.
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
A team of three Taiwanese dancers, as well as two teammates from their defeated quarter-final and semi-final opponents, has won the breakdancing team event at FISE Montpellier in southern France — one of the biggest international competitions in the world of extreme sports. The top-placing Taiwanese dancers were Lilma Liu, Lo Kuo-chuan and Quake Chan, better known by their respective stage names Bboy Lilma, Bboy What21 and Bboy Quake. The trio participated in the FISE Breaking Battle Challenge Crew event on Saturday. The event followed the so-called “lucky loser” format whereby the team that wins its quarter-final matchup selects a dancer from the