Nottingham Forest on Sunday beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in London to return to the English Premier League after a 23-year absence.
The decisive goal came in the 43rd minute when Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill deflected a James Garner shot into his own net.
Former European champions Forest were relegated from the top flight in 1998-1999 and they join AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, who won automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Photo: Reuters
Steve Cooper’s side were deserved winners having dominated the first half and then held on to their lead without Huddersfield truly threatening their goal.
“I’m just so proud of the players, staff, fans,” Forest defender Joe Worrall said. “We’ve been fantastic all season — we were really unlucky to not go up automatically. We’ve played with honesty and we play football the right way.”
The only scare came when Town’s Harry Toffolo went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Jack Colback, but referee Jon Moss booked the Huddersfield wingback for simulation.
Photo: Reuters
Forest, who had beaten Sheffield United to reach the playoff final, were English champions in 1977-1978 under Brian Clough and went on to win the European Cup in 1978-1979 and 1979-1980.
The East Midlands side had made an awful start to the season, sacking manager Chris Hughton when they were bottom of the league after taking just one point from their opening seven games.
Former Swansea City manager Cooper took charge and transformed the campaign, leading Forest to a fourth-placed finish, two points behind third-placed Huddersfield.
Forest have struggled to find their way out of the Championship and Cooper was the 14th manager they have appointed in 10 years, since Billy Davies departed in the summer of 2011.
“Everybody connected with the football club deserves today and we are really looking forward now to a positive future,” Cooper said. “I love being at this football club, it has changed my life professionally.”
Huddersfield had been relegated from the Premier League in 2018-2019 after two seasons in the top division and had finished 18th and 20th in the past two campaigns.
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is as close as can be — heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece — but the individual games have been anything but, with huge leads, lengthy scoring droughts and blowouts. Boston on Monday scored 18 of the first 19 points on the way to a 102-82 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in the third quarter — a big gap, even for a series that has been full of them. “Sometimes when you have two
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the
EPIC THRILLER: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is aiming to become just the eighth teenager to take a major men’s title — and break the stranglehold of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday saved a match point in a five-set French Open thriller. Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 4 hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great battle, a great match — and we fought until the last point.” The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, but he was pushed to the limit by Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a