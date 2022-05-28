Karmila Purba revs her motorbike under the lights of an Indonesian night carnival and rides up horizontally inside a wooden cylinder called Satan’s Barrel, drawing gasps from spectators looking down into the drum.
With a smile on her face, Purba delights onlookers as she fearlessly pings around the bowl in Bogor, West Java, spreading her arms to collect tips waved by those above.
The gravity-defying daredevil is among a handful of women that perform the stunt in Indonesia, zipping around a structure more commonly known as the Wall of Death.
Photo: AFP
Women becoming Wall of Death riders is “extremely rare,” the 23-year-old said before the show.
“When I started there was no one else ... so I wanted to be something different, doing something that no one else was doing,” she said.
For decades, the Satan’s Barrel has been the main attraction at traveling funfairs in Indonesia, particularly in rural areas where there are few options for affordable entertainment.
Using centripetal force, riders sling their bikes around the motordrome at high speeds without protective gear as the smell of rubber fills the air.
Purba came from humble beginnings, earning a meager living as a street busker on the island of Sumatra in western Indonesia before switching jobs eight years ago for a better income of about 6 million rupiah (US$412) a month.
She can also earn up to 400,000 rupiah in tips on a good day.
However, at the beginning of her daredevil journey, she faced questions about her career choice.
“People were saying to me: ‘You are a woman, why do you do something like that? It’s not for females,’” she said. “There was a lot of criticism.”
Fans eventually began to praise Purba, giving her the nickname “Princess of the Wall of Death.”
Now she is one of the star acts of the carnival.
A “female wall of death rider is very interesting and has become the main attraction in this night market because people are curious,” spectator Sumarno said while watching the show. “They didn’t believe a woman could do something extreme like that.”
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in their women’s singles semi-final match to advance to today’s final at the Thailand Open. The top-seeded Tai overcame a 10-21 first-game loss to seventh seed and former world champion Ratchanok to dominate the final two games 21-13, 21-19 in 58 minutes of play at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. World No. 2 Tai is today to face world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China. Chen yesterday bested Pusarla Venkata Sindhu 21-17, 21-16 to secure her spot in the final of the Super 500 tournament. On Friday, Tai overpowered China’s He Bingjiao 21-10,
Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, was on Friday stripped of ranking points by the sport’s main tours in a move that threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event. The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022,” an ATP statement said. “Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a
Defending champions Taichung Blue Whale thrashed Taoyuan Mars 6-0 in Taiwanese women’s soccer over the weekend, while Hualien City rolled on with their fourth win to sit atop the league table. While Thai fullback Pitsamai Sornsai partnered with compatriot goalkeeper Nattaruja Muthtanawech on defense, Japanese midfielder Maho Tanaka opened the scoring for Blue Whale in Saturday’s match, kicking a screamer on a volley from outside the penalty box — her first goal of the season. The match remained 1-0 heading into the break, although Taoyuan Mars striker Ho Chia-huan, a student at Hsing Wu High School in New Taipei City, had good
Faced with a machete, a fighter leaps and locks his legs around another man’s neck, bringing him crashing down to a cacophony of cheers. This is vovinam, Vietnam’s acrobatic martial art with roots dating back to the country’s struggle for independence, and it is showing at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the first time since 2013. Proponents are trained to use not only their hands and legs to grapple a rival to the ground, but also fend off assailants armed with blades. Short for “Vo Viet Nam” (literally “Vietnamese martial arts”) it was inspired by nationalists who sought an end to the