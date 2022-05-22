Chiefs beat Force 54-21, Hurricanes top Rebels 45-22

AP, WELLINGTON





All Blacks center Quinn Tupaea yesterday scored three tries as the Hamilton-based Chiefs beat the Western Force 54-21 to consolidate fourth place in Super Rugby Pacific, while the Wellington-based Hurricanes beat the Melbourne Rebels 45-22.

Tupaea touched down twice in a competitive first half, after which the Chiefs led 21-7. The Perth-based Force had their best period of the match at the end of the first half when they were almost constantly on attack and scored their first try through former Chiefs winger Toni Pulu.

Tupaea scored his third in the 46th minute to herald a strong second half from the Chiefs, who scored five more tries in an eight-tries-to-three, bonus-point win.

The Chiefs’ forward pack dominated throughout the match and set up the win with a strong set piece. The Force managed to rally after poor starts to both halves, but were still overwhelmed.

A win over the Fijian Drua in Suva next week in the final regular-season round will guarantee the Chiefs a home quarter-final.

“We’re pretty happy with that,” Chiefs captain Brad Weber said. “We’re trying to find a bit of momentum after maybe losing a bit of our mojo. It’s nice to come out and show a bit of attitude in both halves which sets you up for what’s to come.”

The Chiefs needed 13 minutes to break down the Force defense for their first try which went to Tupaea. Prop Aiden Ross drove through their defense for their second and Tupaea completed a first-half double to give the Chiefs a 21-0 lead after 30 minutes.

The Force made a strong finish to the half, while two late tries to hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho on either side of a try to Michael McDonald for the Force clinched the Chiefs’ bonus-point performance.

Later, the Hurricanes scored seven tries in a 45-22 win over the Rebels, while winger Lukas Ripley scored a hat-trick as a replacement for the Rebels.

Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a try after only three minutes and remained a force throughout the match with his barnstorming runs.

Tries to Billy Proctor and Blake Gibson opened a 17-3 lead for the Hurricanes after 19 minutes, before Matt Toomu’a put Ripley away for his first try.

The Hurricanes widened their lead to 26-8 by halftime, but had a lapse early in the second spell, which enabled Ripley to score again and the Rebels to draw closer at 26-15.

A strong forward effort allowed the Hurricanes to reassert themselves and they scored through Jordie Barrett and flyhalf Aidan Morgan before Ripley completed his hat-trick.