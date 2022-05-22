All Blacks center Quinn Tupaea yesterday scored three tries as the Hamilton-based Chiefs beat the Western Force 54-21 to consolidate fourth place in Super Rugby Pacific, while the Wellington-based Hurricanes beat the Melbourne Rebels 45-22.
Tupaea touched down twice in a competitive first half, after which the Chiefs led 21-7. The Perth-based Force had their best period of the match at the end of the first half when they were almost constantly on attack and scored their first try through former Chiefs winger Toni Pulu.
Tupaea scored his third in the 46th minute to herald a strong second half from the Chiefs, who scored five more tries in an eight-tries-to-three, bonus-point win.
The Chiefs’ forward pack dominated throughout the match and set up the win with a strong set piece. The Force managed to rally after poor starts to both halves, but were still overwhelmed.
A win over the Fijian Drua in Suva next week in the final regular-season round will guarantee the Chiefs a home quarter-final.
“We’re pretty happy with that,” Chiefs captain Brad Weber said. “We’re trying to find a bit of momentum after maybe losing a bit of our mojo. It’s nice to come out and show a bit of attitude in both halves which sets you up for what’s to come.”
The Chiefs needed 13 minutes to break down the Force defense for their first try which went to Tupaea. Prop Aiden Ross drove through their defense for their second and Tupaea completed a first-half double to give the Chiefs a 21-0 lead after 30 minutes.
The Force made a strong finish to the half, while two late tries to hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho on either side of a try to Michael McDonald for the Force clinched the Chiefs’ bonus-point performance.
Later, the Hurricanes scored seven tries in a 45-22 win over the Rebels, while winger Lukas Ripley scored a hat-trick as a replacement for the Rebels.
Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a try after only three minutes and remained a force throughout the match with his barnstorming runs.
Tries to Billy Proctor and Blake Gibson opened a 17-3 lead for the Hurricanes after 19 minutes, before Matt Toomu’a put Ripley away for his first try.
The Hurricanes widened their lead to 26-8 by halftime, but had a lapse early in the second spell, which enabled Ripley to score again and the Rebels to draw closer at 26-15.
A strong forward effort allowed the Hurricanes to reassert themselves and they scored through Jordie Barrett and flyhalf Aidan Morgan before Ripley completed his hat-trick.
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
IN THE HUNT: With the FA Cup win and a League Cup victory in February, Liverpool are in the running to be the first English team to win all four major trophies in a season Juergen Klopp on Saturday hailed his “mentality monsters,” as Liverpool held their nerve to win the FA Cup after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea kept the quadruple chasers’ history bid alive. Klopp’s side won 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium as Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas was the unlikely hero with the decisive kick, after Alisson Becker kept out Mason Mount’s effort. A hard-fought final had finished a 0-0 draw after extra-time, setting the stage for a nerve-jangling shoot-out that featured misses by Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, whose shot was saved by Edouard Mendy when he had a chance