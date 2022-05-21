Hamburg beat Hertha, close in on Bundesliga return

AFP, BERLIN





Hamburg SV have one foot back in the Bundesliga after earning a 1-0 win at Hertha BSC in Thursday’s relegation/promotion playoff, first leg thanks to a speculative strike by midfielder Ludovit Reis.

Reis’ winner at Berlin’s Olympiastadion gives Hamburg, who were relegated from the top flight in 2017-2018, the edge ahead of Monday’s home second leg.

“It doesn’t matter who scores or how the ball goes in,” Reis told Sky. “The main thing is we have to stay positive and keep the focus for Monday.”

Hertha BSC’s Maximilian Mittelstaedt, left, vies for the ball with Hamburg SV’s Moritz Heyer in their German Bundesliga relegation/promotion playoff, first leg at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

In front of a sell-out crowd of 76,000, Hertha looked to have taken the lead when Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil headed into the bottom corner, but Maximilian Mittelstaedt was offside when he put in the cross.

Reis, a Netherlands under-21 midfielder who also qualifies for Slovakia, broke the deadlock with a speculative cross-cum-shot to the far post which looped over Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen after 57 minutes.

“I saw where the goalkeeper was standing, but my intention was just to get the ball to the far post for someone else,” Reis said.

The visitors had another clear chance when Reis forced Christensen into a save from just outside the penalty area with four minutes left.

Hamburg qualified for the playoff by finishing third in Germany’s second tier after winning all of their final five matches.

Hertha ended up third from bottom of the Bundesliga after losing both of their final two matches against FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

Coached by former Hamburg legend Felix Magath, Hertha face the prospect of being relegated after nine consecutive years in Germany’s top flight.

“It’s only 1-0, everything is still possible,” Hertha midfielder Niklas Stark said.