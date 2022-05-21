Hamburg SV have one foot back in the Bundesliga after earning a 1-0 win at Hertha BSC in Thursday’s relegation/promotion playoff, first leg thanks to a speculative strike by midfielder Ludovit Reis.
Reis’ winner at Berlin’s Olympiastadion gives Hamburg, who were relegated from the top flight in 2017-2018, the edge ahead of Monday’s home second leg.
“It doesn’t matter who scores or how the ball goes in,” Reis told Sky. “The main thing is we have to stay positive and keep the focus for Monday.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
In front of a sell-out crowd of 76,000, Hertha looked to have taken the lead when Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil headed into the bottom corner, but Maximilian Mittelstaedt was offside when he put in the cross.
Reis, a Netherlands under-21 midfielder who also qualifies for Slovakia, broke the deadlock with a speculative cross-cum-shot to the far post which looped over Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen after 57 minutes.
“I saw where the goalkeeper was standing, but my intention was just to get the ball to the far post for someone else,” Reis said.
The visitors had another clear chance when Reis forced Christensen into a save from just outside the penalty area with four minutes left.
Hamburg qualified for the playoff by finishing third in Germany’s second tier after winning all of their final five matches.
Hertha ended up third from bottom of the Bundesliga after losing both of their final two matches against FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.
Coached by former Hamburg legend Felix Magath, Hertha face the prospect of being relegated after nine consecutive years in Germany’s top flight.
“It’s only 1-0, everything is still possible,” Hertha midfielder Niklas Stark said.
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a