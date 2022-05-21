Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting on Thursday captured her second Women’s World Boxing Championships title after stunning Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Irma Testa of Italy in the under-57kg final in Istanbul, Turkey.
The 26-year-old Taiwanese registered a 4-1 majority decision in her first meeting with Testa, one of the stars of the Women’s World Boxing Championships that is being held at Istanbul’s Basaksehir Youth and Sports Facility.
Lin took a 3-2 split scoring lead in the first round as she showed a lot of ambition by launching a strong attack.
Photo courtesy of Tseng Tzu-chiang
Testa rallied in the second round with a number of hooks, but Lin was faster in most of the exchanges and finished the period with a powerful right-handed jab.
Lin’s final round guaranteed that she would win her second world title after claiming the bantamweight (under-54kg) title at the 2018 Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India.
After Thursday’s bout, Lin praised her opponent, while expressing happiness at her second major title.
“I have never met Irma Testa before, but I was looking forward [to] this contest. She is wonderful, a great boxer, and this was my most difficult contest in these championships. I had six contests in the event and of course I am tired, but so happy that I could win my second world title,” Lin said.
Lin won Taiwan’s first-ever boxing world title at the 2013 AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.
