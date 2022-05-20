Cuban boxers are to compete in their nation’s first professional contest in six decades today, eager to draw on their Olympic success to stage a victorious comeback.
Four Olympic medalists in a squad of six Cuban boxers are to make their professional debuts in Mexico “for the first time in the history of boxing,” event organizer Gerardo Saldivar said.
Cuba has long been a powerhouse of Olympic boxing, but participation in professional sport was barred by former Cuban president Fidel Castro in 1962.
Photo: AFP
After decades of defections by boxers who fled overseas to pursue salaried careers, the communist nation’s authorities last month finally opened up participation in professional boxing competitions.
Members of the “Los Domadores” national team are to fight their first professional bouts in Aguascalientes, Mexico, under a deal between the Cuban Boxing Federation and Golden Ring Promotions.
“Let world boxing fans know that Cubans have the quality and pedigree to box in all kinds of fields,” two-time Olympic champion and team captain Julio Cesar la Cruz said.
Also competing against opponents from Mexico and Colombia are three-time world champion and Olympic medalist Lazaro Alvarez, along with two-time Olympic champions Roniel Iglesias and Arlen Lopez.
“I feel very proud and eager to make my professional debut,” said Alvarez, who hopes for a “great show.”
“Let the whole world know and let all the boxers know that I’m looking forward to it and that I want to be great,” said Alvarez, who has adopted the nickname “The Prince” for his professional debut.
The Cuban squad are rounded out by world champion Yoenlis Hernandez and super featherweight Osvel Caballero, who replaced Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz at the last minute.
Federation president Alberto Puig said that Andy Cruz was excluded from the squad because he had neglected training.
Cuban boxers hold about 80 world and 41 Olympic titles.
Today’s contest comes as Cuba faces its worst economic crisis in nearly three decades, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions.
The federation has said that fighters would be allowed to keep 80 percent of the salary owed to them for each fight.
“Many of us have families. I am a father of two ... so it will help us to raise our socioeconomic status and solve many problems,” Lopez told reporters in Havana last month.
Cuba started a slow advance toward joining the professional realm when Los Domadores debuted at the World Series of Boxing (WSB) in 2014. The tournament allowed fighters to retain their amateur status.
The country won three of the five WSB tournaments in which it competed, including the most recent one in 2018.
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a