Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over after the German club on Wednesday ended their title drought with a penalty shoot-out win over Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final.
Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra-time and another in the shoot-out to help give Frankfurt a 5-4 win on penalties.
The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra-time.
Photo: AFP
Colombia striker Rafael Borre, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converted the decisive penalty to clinch the club’s first European trophy since the 1979-1980 UEFA Cup, a predecessor to the Europa League.
The win also secures a first appearance in the UEFA Champions League next season for Frankfurt.
“It feels incredible,” Trapp said. “I’m trying to catch my breath still. For us, for Frankfurt, for the region. For the whole of Germany I think it’s a wonderful thing. To be able to give back to our fans this way is so special.”
Photo: Reuters
Trapp, a former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, made a key save in the final minutes of extra-time by stretching out a leg to stop a close-range shot by Ryan Kent.
The veteran goalkeeper used his left leg to stop Aaron Ramsey’s penalty in the shoot-out, setting off huge celebrations by Frankfurt’s “white wall” of fans behind the opposite goal.
There were also wild celebrations in Germany as Frankfurt fans packed the club’s stadium to watch a telecast of the final.
Photo: AP
Joe Aribo gave Rangers the lead in the 57th minute and Borre equalized in the 69th minute for Frankfurt, who became the third team to go through the Europa League unbeaten after Chelsea in 2018-2019 and Villarreal last season.
Ramsey, a former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder, entered the match in the final minutes of extra-time to be in the shoot-out.
Christopher Lenz, Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada and Filip Kostic also converted penalties for Frankfurt, while James Tavernier, Steven Davis, Scott Airfield and Kemar Roofe found the net for Rangers in the shoot-out.
Photo: AP
“It’s the small margins when you get to this stage of competitions,” Rangers captain Tavernier said. “It was in our own hands, but we conceded that goal and then Trapp makes a great save from Ryan Kent. Then he makes the save in the shoot-out and we are all just devastated.”
Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said that Kent’s miss made the difference.
“You have to score those, especially in the last minutes,” Van Bronckhorst said.
Photo: AFP
Rangers were trying to win their first European title since the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971-1972. The Scottish club also lost to Zenit St Petersburg in the 2007-2008 UEFA Cup.
They were trying to cap a comeback 10 years after they were sent to the lower divisions because of a financial meltdown.
“It’s going to be a sore one to take,” Rangers midfielder Davis said. “We know how difficult it will be to get to this stage again.”
Frankfurt are to return to the top flight of European competition for the first time since 1959-1960, when they lost in the final of the European Cup — which later became the Champions League — to Real Madrid in Glasgow.
Wednesday’s game had been mostly even until a mistake by Frankfurt’s Brazilian defender Tuta, who tripped while trying to chase down a routine back header.
That allowed Aribo to speed past him to open the scoring at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium by calmly sending a low shot past Trapp.
Tuta had to be substituted after getting injured in the incident.
It was Aribo’s first Europa League goal this season.
Frankfurt equalized 12 minutes later with Borre sliding in between two defenders to convert a cross by Kostic from the left flank. He came from behind central defender Calvin Bassey to send the ball past veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor.
There was fan violence outside the stadium before the match, with supporters from both clubs throwing chairs and tables at each other.
Five German fans were detained the night before after a confrontation with police.
More than 150,000 fans traveled to the southern Spanish city, most of them without tickets for the final at the stadium, which has a capacity of 43,000.
Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators. Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election. At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy. However, then the 54-year-old stepped
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan on Sunday clinched the men’s singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in New York state after defeating Benedikt Duda of Germany in the final. Chuang, 41, known as Taiwan’s “godfather of table tennis,” edged out 25-year-old Duda 3-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes, 54 seconds at the Westchester Table Tennis Center. The win was Chuang’s first men’s singles title since he won the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest in 2016. It was his second title in Westchester following a victory in the mixed doubles final with
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a