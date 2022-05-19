PM Scott Morrison crunches child in photo-op own-goal

AFP, SYDNEY





Politicians are meant to kiss babies, not crash into children, but on the campaign trail yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison barrelled into a young boy during a friendly kickaround, eliciting a chorus of stunned “ooohs” and “aaaws” from spectators.

Morrison was playing five-a-side soccer in northern Tasmania, where he is trawling for votes ahead of Saturday’s election.

At first, Morrison — shorn of his jacket, but still sporting a shirt and tie — sauntered around the field somewhat aimlessly, trying to get a toe on the ball here and there as it ping-ponged from boy to boy.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, accidentally tackles a child during a game of soccer in Devonport yesterday. Photo: AP

However, then the 54-year-old stepped it up a gear, hunting down a cross-field pass that threatened the opposition’s pop-up mini-goal.

Morrison, who recently described himself as “a bit of a bulldozer,” lowered his head and torso like a veteran sprinter ready to burst out of the blocks and propelled himself forward to intercept the pass.

Unfortunately, a small red-haired boy about two-thirds of Morrison’s size was in the way.

Morrison’s left shoulder drove into the unsuspecting child, sending both tumbling to the artificial turf in what one commentator called “doing a BoJo,” a reference to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s similar escapades during a friendly rugby union match.

Realizing what he had done, Morrison threw his arms around the kid in a hug and lifted him off the ground, as a coach sprinted across to help and photographers switched to rapid-fire.

Morrison’s teammates played on, taking advantage of the man — and boy — down to drill the ball into the top-right corner.

The shocked interjections turned to muffled laughs as the youngster dusted himself off and Morrison sheepishly rose to his feet.

“Red card and facing the tribunal on Saturday,” a commentator wrote on Twitter.