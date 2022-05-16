Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan and Chen Szu-yu on Saturday clinched the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Westchester tournament in Pleasantville, New York, while Chuang advanced to the men’s singles semi-finals.
Chuang and Chen recovered from a 12-14 loss to Jordy Piccolin and Jamila Laurenti in the first set of the final to secure the title with straight set wins 12-10, 11-9, 11-9.
The victory was the Taiwanese duo’s second mixed doubles title in the series this year, after winning at the WTT Feeder Fremont in California on May 7.
Earlier on Saturday, Chuang and Chen defeated Manav Vikash Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath of India in the semi-finals 7-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.
In the men’s singles, 41-year-old Chuang, who is world No. 25 and the top seeded player in the event, overpowered American Sharon Alguetti in four straight sets during their brisk 21-minute round-of-16 match.
Chuang continued his momentum in his quarter-final match against Alvaro Robles of Spain, winning 11-5, 14-12, 11-7, 11-4 in 30 minutes.
Chuang was yesterday to play 20-year-old Shunsuke Togami of Japan in the semi-finals.
In the women’s singles, all four of Taiwan’s female players failed to advance to the semi-finals.
Chen, Liu Hsing-yin and Cheng I-ching each won their round-of-16 matches, but could not overcome their quarter-final opponents to stay in the tournament, while Li Yu-jhun crashed out in the round-of-16.
Earlier on Friday, Li and Cheng exited the women’s doubles quarter-finals, after losing straight sets against Laurenti and Vivien Scholz of Luxembourg.
