Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games.
The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds.
Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds.
Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee via CNA
The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in the women’s 200m.
Taiwan’s Chen Chung-yu and Hsu An-yi won silver in the men’s pole jump and the women’s javelin respectively.
On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Fan Jung-yu and Shen Yan-ru won silver in the women’s doubles badminton, while Fan and Chen Chunh-I took bronze in straight games when they faced off against compatriots Shen and Cheng Chen-ding in the mixed doubles badminton event.
Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Wang Yi-hsiang won bronze in the women’s singles table tennis.
Taiwan has won 13 medals in the tournament, with one gold, five silver and seven bronze. The nation was ranked 21st on the medal table, and fourth among the competing Asian countries, behind Japan, South Korea and India.
The Sports Administration on Wednesday said that 14 members of Taiwan’s Deaflympics delegation have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
Another five members of the delegation tested positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests and are awaiting the results of polymerase chain reaction tests, the agency said.
The Taiwanese delegation to the Summer Deaflympics comprises 79 members, 39 of whom are athletes.
The delegation was scheduled to return on Tuesday next week, but are now to remain in Brazil so that those with COVID-19 can be treated, the Sports Administration said.
