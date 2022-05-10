TABLE TENNIS
Taiwanese win doubles title
Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan and Chen Szu-yu on Saturday clinched the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Fremont in California after sweeping aside their US opponents in straight games. Chuang and Chen swept Americans Rachel Sung and Dan Liu 11-3, 8-3, 11-7 in a brisk 14 minutes, 33 seconds to lift their first trophy together as a pairing. Celebrations for 41-year-old Chuang were cut short when he on Sunday fell from world No. 25 to No. 88, after he was defeated by 18-year-old Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 13-15, 8-11 in the men’s singles semi-finals. In women’s doubles final, Taiwan’s Cheng I-Ching and Li Yu-jhun were narrowly denied the title, after Japan’s Asuka Sasao and Sakura Mori beat them 11-9, 11-7, 11-13, 8-11, 11-9 in a tightly contested match that lasted 58 minutes, 18 seconds.
DEAFLYMPICS
Taiwanese win silver
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Sunday won the bronze medal in the women’s 100m sprint at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, clinching Taiwan’s first track-and-field medal at the Games. The 19-year-old Hsu won the event in 12.31 seconds, slightly off the 12.18 seconds she achieved earlier in the day in the semi-final round. That run set a world record for the U20 Deaflympics in the 100m dash, beating the previous record of 12.23 seconds. Although the Games is her first international competition, she had already broken the deaf world record in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 13.19 seconds during the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020. She is also competing in the women’s 200m dash and the 100m hurdles. Her medal on Sunday brought Taiwan’s total medal count in Brazil to two silver and four bronze. Also on Sunday, Taiwanese shooters Kao Ya-ju and Liao Juei-ju lost to their South Korean opponents 16-4 in the air pistol mixed team bronze medal match.
GOLF
Taiwan’s Yu misses title
Kevin Yu on Sunday barely lost out to Brent Grant for a Korn Ferry Tour title at the Simmons Bank Open, after Grant Brent Grant birdied the par-five 18th hole for a three-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Yu. Yu, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, closed with a 71. He did not make birdie on any of the four par-fives. Zack Fischer and Vincent Norrman of Sweden each shot 67 and tied for third.
RUGBY UNION
Samoan player dies
A rugby club has been left in shock following the death of Samoan back row forward Kelly Meafua, who died after jumping from a bridge into the river Tarn in France hours after playing in a French second division match. Meafua’s club US Montauban confirmed the 32-year-old had not survived the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning despite the efforts of a teammate. The teammate, named as prop Christopher Vaotoa in French media reports, jumped into the water, but was unable to save Meafua. Vaotoa was taken to hospital with hypothermia and was discharged in good health on Saturday. The pair had reportedly been out celebrating Montauban’s 48-40 win over Narbonne just hours earlier in the team’s final home Pro D2 game of the season at Stade Sapiac.
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday. Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.” “All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season —
A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro. Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure. Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of
Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) title-holders Taiwan Steel Group (TSG) beat Hang Yuan FC 3-1 on their home pitch for the first time in two years on Sunday — a convincing victory for Hong Kong’s Kenneth Kwok in his new role as coach. TSG’s owners signed Kwok to lead the team for this TFPL season. He is filling the role of coach and technical director, while working with head coach Lo Chih-tsung, who has achieved remarkable success in capturing the TFPL championship title two years in a row. “In Hong Kong, we speak to all players in English... I sharpened up my