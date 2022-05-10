Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz yesterday rose three places to sixth in the men’s ATP rankings following his victory in the Madrid Open on Sunday.
The 19-year-old continued his blazing rise by demolishing Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 for his fourth title of the year and rubber-stamped his chances of lifting his first Grand Slam in the upcoming French Open.
“I really want to go to Paris to win a Grand Slam, to show my level in a Grand Slam,” Alcaraz told a news conference after winning the second Masters 1000 of his career.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“People are going to take me as a favorite, but I take that as motivation,” he added.
He said he would miss the Rome clay-court tournament this week after injuring an ankle in beating Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday.
“This morning, because of the fall against Rafa, I woke up with a more swollen ankle and I also had a blister that had become infected,” he said. “It was a little difficult to walk, but ... we were able to do a few things to be at 100 percent for the match.”
Before the Madrid tournament last year, Alcaraz was ranked 120th in the world, before yesterday’s update to No. 6.
“I have five more to go to be the best in the world,” he said of his No. 6 ranking.
He became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist of the Open era in September last year, then won his first Masters 1000 title in Miami early last month.
The only younger player to reach that a second Masters 1000 title milestone was Nadal, who won in Monte Carlo and Rome when he was 18.
Alcaraz turned 19 on Thursday and over the next two days battled past Nadal in 2 hours, 28 minutes and Novak Djokovic in 3 hours, 36 minutes.
“I am 19 years old, which I think is the key to be able to play long and tough matches in a row. I am feeling great physically,” he said.
“It feels great to be able to beat these players. To beat two of the best players in history and then Zverev, the world No. 3. He is a great player. I would say this is the best week of my life,” he said.
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday. Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.” “All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season —
A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro. Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure. Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of
Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) title-holders Taiwan Steel Group (TSG) beat Hang Yuan FC 3-1 on their home pitch for the first time in two years on Sunday — a convincing victory for Hong Kong’s Kenneth Kwok in his new role as coach. TSG’s owners signed Kwok to lead the team for this TFPL season. He is filling the role of coach and technical director, while working with head coach Lo Chih-tsung, who has achieved remarkable success in capturing the TFPL championship title two years in a row. “In Hong Kong, we speak to all players in English... I sharpened up my