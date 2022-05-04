Andy Murray has urged Dominic Thiem to “keep going” in his comeback from injury after Murray defeated the Austrian 6-3, 6-4 in the Madrid Open first round to claim his first win on a clay court in five years.
Thiem returned from a 10-month wrist injury lay-off four weeks ago and has yet to taste victory in any of the four matches he has contested so far.
Former world No. 1 Murray, who has spent several seasons dealing with hip problems and recovering from surgeries, gave Thiem some words of encouragement at the end of their clash at the Caja Magica.
Photo: AP
“I hope you feel better soon. I’m glad to see you back, keep going, it takes a lot of time, but you’ll be fine,” Murray told the former US Open champion as they shook hands at the net.
Murray, who initially intended to skip the clay season, made a surprise appearance in Madrid after the hard-court ATP Challengers he was planning to compete at were canceled.
He plans on playing in the Spanish capital, as well as next week’s ATP 1000 tournament in Rome before shifting his focus to next month’s grass season.
Two-time Madrid champion Murray benefited from 33 unforced errors off the Thiem racquet as he booked himself a second round meeting with Denis Shapovalov who saw off fellow left-hander Ugo Humbert in straight sets.
“I enjoyed it. I prepared really hard before coming here, worked hard and really wanted to go on and put a good performance out there, and I feel like I did that,” Murray said after the win.
Former world No. 1 Simona Halep recorded the 30th Madrid Open win of her career, overcoming American phenom Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.
Halep climbed back from 1-4 down in the second set to skip past Gauff in 77 minutes.
“I felt like I played exactly what I had to play,” said the 30-year-old Halep, who has won twice before in Madrid in a record four final appearances.
“In the second set she changed a little bit, she was more aggressive and it wasn’t easy to adjust, but in the end I pushed her back and I did what I wanted to do,” Halep said.
In the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching was less fortunate. Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan lost 3-6, 6-2, 9-11 to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and France’s Alize Cornet.
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from