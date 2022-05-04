Murray sees off Thiem in Madrid as Halep surges on

AFP, MADRID





Andy Murray has urged Dominic Thiem to “keep going” in his comeback from injury after Murray defeated the Austrian 6-3, 6-4 in the Madrid Open first round to claim his first win on a clay court in five years.

Thiem returned from a 10-month wrist injury lay-off four weeks ago and has yet to taste victory in any of the four matches he has contested so far.

Former world No. 1 Murray, who has spent several seasons dealing with hip problems and recovering from surgeries, gave Thiem some words of encouragement at the end of their clash at the Caja Magica.

Andy Murray looks on during his Madrid Open men’s singles match against Dominic Thiem in Madrid on Monday. Photo: AP

“I hope you feel better soon. I’m glad to see you back, keep going, it takes a lot of time, but you’ll be fine,” Murray told the former US Open champion as they shook hands at the net.

Murray, who initially intended to skip the clay season, made a surprise appearance in Madrid after the hard-court ATP Challengers he was planning to compete at were canceled.

He plans on playing in the Spanish capital, as well as next week’s ATP 1000 tournament in Rome before shifting his focus to next month’s grass season.

Two-time Madrid champion Murray benefited from 33 unforced errors off the Thiem racquet as he booked himself a second round meeting with Denis Shapovalov who saw off fellow left-hander Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

“I enjoyed it. I prepared really hard before coming here, worked hard and really wanted to go on and put a good performance out there, and I feel like I did that,” Murray said after the win.

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep recorded the 30th Madrid Open win of her career, overcoming American phenom Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

Halep climbed back from 1-4 down in the second set to skip past Gauff in 77 minutes.

“I felt like I played exactly what I had to play,” said the 30-year-old Halep, who has won twice before in Madrid in a record four final appearances.

“In the second set she changed a little bit, she was more aggressive and it wasn’t easy to adjust, but in the end I pushed her back and I did what I wanted to do,” Halep said.

In the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching was less fortunate. Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan lost 3-6, 6-2, 9-11 to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and France’s Alize Cornet.