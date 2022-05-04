Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday.
Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.”
“All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season — we have to analyze many other things from him,” Silva said.
Photo: Reuters
“We have to prepare ourselves. It’s not really different from this season. The challenge will be tougher, but it was tough this season,” he said.
Fulham were already assured of promotion before their final home game of this season got under way, and they gave fans at Craven Cottage even more to celebrate against the outclassed Hatters.
Fulham captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring with a powerful strike in the 29th minute before Kenny Tete doubled the lead from long range 10 minutes later.
Any hopes promotion-chasing Luton had of making a comeback then evaporated during a cascade of Fulham goals in the second half.
“We had a really tough day, but they [Fulham] are the best team in the division, and congratulations to them,” Luton manager Nathan Jones said. “We’ve got nine first-team injuries... What we have to do is make sure we dust ourselves off, and we’re ready to go at the weekend.”
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from