Jayson Tatum on Monday scored 29 points as the Boston Celtics completed a 4-0 series sweep to eliminate the Brooklyn Nets from the NBA playoffs.
Kevin Durant delivered a towering 39-point display for the Nets, but it was not enough to stop the powerful Celtics’ lineup from sealing a 116-112 victory at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Boston’s balanced offense and battle-hardened defense once again proved too much for Brooklyn, who trailed from start to finish as a late rally from the home side came up just short.
Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY
“We knew who we were facing, we knew how talented they were and we knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said Tatum, who endured a nervous final two minutes after fouling out as the Nets chipped away at the Celtics lead.
“It was 4-0, but each game was back and forth and tough. We just believed in ourselves. We took it one game at a time and didn’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said.
Tatum was one of five Celtics players in double figures, with Jaylen Brown also coming up big with 22 points and point guard Marcus Smart adding 20 points with 11 assists.
Grant Williams delivered four three-pointers off the bench in a 14-point haul, while Al Horford added 13.
Second-seeded Boston next face either the defending NBA champions Milwaukee or Chicago in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
The Celtics’ clean sweep of Brooklyn — tipped as championship contenders before the season — is all the more remarkable given Boston’s indifferent early season form. As recently as February, Boston were languishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, well outside the automatic playoff berths.
“It took us a minute, but when we got our full team, we were right there,” Tatum said. “We stayed composed, we stayed together, we didn’t lose sight of what we were trying to accomplish and we haven’t looked back since.”
The Nets are to return to the drawing board after a season that promised so much ended in a first-round exit from the playoffs.
While Durant delivered his best performance of the post-season, Kyrie Irving was restricted to 20 points and just five assists, while Seth Curry added 23 points.
“Give credit to the Celtics, they’re an incredible team. They’ve got a chance to do incredible things in the rest of the playoffs,” Durant said afterward. “There’s a lot of stuff that may factor in to why we lose, but they were just a better team.”
In other playoff action, Toronto stunned the Philadelphia 76ers to keep their series alive, while Dallas thrashed Utah to take a 3-2 lead.
Toronto dropped the first three games of their series with the Sixers, but are now just one win from tying it up and forcing a Game 7 after Monday’s 103-88 victory.
Sixers talisman Joel Embiid clearly looked to be struggling with the thumb injury that has been diagnosed as a ligament tear.
Embiid once again failed to impose himself, finishing with 20 points, well below his season average of more than 30 points per game, while Sixers star James Harden was also kept quiet with just 15 points and Tyrese Maxey finished with 12 points.
Instead, Toronto dominated, jumping into an early first-quarter lead that they never relinquished during a composed performance.
Pascal Siakam led the Toronto scoring with 23 points, while O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr had 16 points apiece.
Toronto will be brimming with confidence as they head into Game 6 in Canada tomorrow.
No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series.
Toronto head coach Nick Nurse played down suggestions that momentum was now with his team.
“I mean, maybe, but it doesn’t really matter,” Nurse said. “The ball goes up on Thursday. Everybody’s got to fight like heck.”
In Dallas, Luka Doncic put on a shooting clinic with 33 points, as the Mavericks thrashed Utah 102-77 to take a 3-2 lead in their series.
The Mavericks led from start to finish against an overwhelmed Jazz, leading by as much as 33 points at one stage in the second half before completing a blowout win.
Doncic hauled in 13 rebounds and five assists with support from Jalen Brunson (24 points) and Dorian Finney-Smith (13 points).
Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 20 points off the bench.
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to