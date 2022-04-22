Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but ATP and WTA organizers on Wednesday branded the move “unfair” and “very disappointing.”
The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs Wimbledon, said it was acting to “limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.”
Russian men’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian female world No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka — a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year — are the leading players affected by the ban.
Photo: AFP
“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players,” the club said in a statement. “Given the profile of the Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.”
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has also banned Russian or Belarusian players from competing in other British grass-court tournaments, including Wimbledon warm-up events at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne.
Players from Russia and Belarus have been allowed to compete on the ATP and WTA tours since the war in Ukraine started, but they were not allowed to use their national flags.
The ITF had already banned both countries’ teams from the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.
ATP and WTA bosses said that the Wimbledon ban is discriminatory and sets a damaging precedent.
“We believe that today’s unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game,” the ATP said in a statement. “Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings.”
“Our sport is proud to operate on the fundamental principles of merit and fairness, where players compete as individuals to earn their place in tournaments based on the ATP Rankings,” it said.
The WTA said the decision was “neither fair nor justified.”
“We are very disappointed in today’s announcement,” the WTA said in a statement. “A fundamental principal of the WTA is that individual athletes may participate in professional tennis events based on merit and without any form of discrimination.”
Men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic also criticized the decision.
“I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy,” Djokovic said. “The players, the tennis players, the athletes have nothing to do with it [war]. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good.”
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
AMONG THE GREATS: With a close finish that ended in a sprint, Peres Jepchirchir became the first person to win Olympic gold and the Boston and New York titles Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir on Monday edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women’s Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men’s title. Chebet won in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds to top the first all-Kenyan podium since 2012, beating 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono by 30 seconds, with defending champion Benson Kipruto third in 2:07:27. “I’m extremely proud,” Chebet said through a translator. “I knew I had it in my legs to win.” Jepchirchir, last year’s New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the