A 15-year-old Russian karter has been fired by his team and is being investigated by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for making what appeared to be a Nazi salute after winning a race.
Artem Severiukhin, competing under an Italian license because the FIA has banned Russian competitors, struck his chest twice with his fist before extending his right arm on the winner’s podium in Portimao, Portugal. He then burst out laughing.
It happened after Severiukhin’s win in the first round of the FIA Karting European Championship on Sunday.
In a video posted on Instagram, the teenager apologized, but denied that it had been a Nazi gesture.
“Many perceived it to be a Nazi salute, it’s not true, I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity,” he said. “I know I’m a fool and I’m ready to be punished, but please believe that there was no intention in my actions.”
The FIA said on Monday that “it has launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr Artem Severiukhin that occurred during the podium ceremony.”
Severiukhin’s Ward Racing team said they had fired him.
“Ward Racing is deeply in shame of the pilot’s action,” the Swedish team wrote on Instagram, adding that it had made clear its opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by putting “No War” stickers on driver helmets and has three Ukrainian refugee families traveling with the team.
