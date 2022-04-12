The Beast is on top in MotoGP, with a win and the lead in the season championship.
Enea Bastianini of Italy, nicknamed “La Bestia,” on Sunday passed Australia’s Jack Miller for the lead with five laps to go and pulled away to win the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, claiming his second victory of the season and the lead in the title chase after four races.
He did it on a track long dominated by Spain’s Marc Marquez, who made a valiant ride to sixth in his first race back after missing the past two after a violent crash in Indonesia.
Photo: AP
“There’s a new sheriff in town,” Miller said, looking at Bastianini as the Italian donned the winner’s black cowboy hat. “That’s you.”
That made the Beast’s smile even bigger.
“It’s amazing for me, and in Texas, one of my favorites,” Bastianini said. “When I saw Jack in the first part of the race, I tried to win, but didn’t know if I can.”
The 24-year-old Gresini Racing rider won the Moto2 championship in 2020 and joined the top series last year with two podium finishes his rookie season.
Bastianini called the breakthrough victory in Qatar a special one for the team.
Standing on top in Texas “is better for me because we know we are consistent and every race we are on the front,” he said.
Bastianini started fifth as a group of Ducati riders, including Miller, dominated the top five spots and battled each other through more than half the race at the Circuit of the Americas, a track built for Formula One cars.
He finally grabbed the lead from Miller, while braking at the end of the long straight before pulling away for the win. Miller would eventually fall to third as he was passed by Spain’s Alex Rins on the final lap to earn Suzuki its 500th podium finish in MotoGP.
“He blitzed me down the back straight,” Miller said of Bastianini. “He’s a pocket man, very small and very fast on the straights.”
