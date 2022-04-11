Waley-Cohen’s National feat triggered by tragedy

AFP, AINTREE, England





Jockey Sam Waley-Cohen’s philosophy to “make the most of life” — sparked by the 2004 death of his brother, Thomas Waley-Cohen — climaxed on Saturday with him retiring from jump racing after a victory in the Grand National.

Sam Waley-Cohen, who turns 40 on Friday next week, took the glory on Noble Yeats with the amateur jockey’s saddle bearing his brother’s initials.

Thomas Waley-Cohen died after a 10-year battle with bone cancer.

Sam Waley-Cohen, right, accompanied by his father, Robert Waley-Cohen, celebrates on Noble Yeats after winning the Grand National Handicap Chase at the Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The saddle with his initials on it has been carried to some memorable victories — seven in total over the National fences. Victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2011 with Long Run was a considerable feat.

However, Saturday’s win in the world’s greatest steeplechase and in his final appearance — and wearing the colors of his father, Robert Waley-Cohen — outstripped that.

“I think when you lose somebody you love and you lose them when you’re young, you realize to make the most of life,” the winning jockey said. “To appreciate it and to try and approach things with an open heart and a lot of spirit.”

Sam Waley-Cohen, whose wife, Bella, joined him on the podium with their two children, said his brother’s death made him appreciate the every moment is precious.

“I just try to put a lot of energy into every day because you don’t know if it’s going to be your last day,” he said. “It’s definitely made me want to make the most of the opportunities. Thanks to that I’ve had incredible opportunities and tried to make the most of the ones that I’ve had presented.”

Robert Waley-Cohen was overcome with emotion as his son crossed the finishing line. The jockey subsequently presented his father with the cap he wore on his helmet.

The father also wears something as a reminder of his late son.

“I’m wearing a wristband with Thomas’ initials on it, and that was woven by my wife and contains not only our racing colors, but also Long Run’s tail,” he said. “We’ve done that quite a lot, so thank heavens it keeps growing back.”

Robert Waley-Cohen said that winning the National had been a dream of his son’s long in the making.

“It’s an amazing story and Sam has been dreaming of winning this ever since he used to ‘ride’ Auntie Dot [third in the 1991 Grand National] on his rocking horse, trained by John Webber, when he was a little kid,” the 73-year-old said. “So this really is the fulfilment of a life-long dream.”

Sam Waley-Cohen said that he caught the bug of the Aintree atmosphere as a child.

“We used to come here as kids and there was an ice cream stall where you could get free tasters, and we’d be up and down every race getting free tasters,” he said. “So it’s been part of my childhood, and what’s probably kept me trying to ride year after year after year is trying to come back and have a feeling like that.”

After the celebrations, Sam Waley-Cohen is today to return to his day job of running 250 dental practices across five countries.

He is adamant there will be no going back on his decision to retire.

“Thinking about doing this again is fool’s gold,” he said. “I’ve made up my mind, I’ve had the dream ride, and what a way to go out.”