Jockey Sam Waley-Cohen’s philosophy to “make the most of life” — sparked by the 2004 death of his brother, Thomas Waley-Cohen — climaxed on Saturday with him retiring from jump racing after a victory in the Grand National.
Sam Waley-Cohen, who turns 40 on Friday next week, took the glory on Noble Yeats with the amateur jockey’s saddle bearing his brother’s initials.
Thomas Waley-Cohen died after a 10-year battle with bone cancer.
Photo: Reuters
The saddle with his initials on it has been carried to some memorable victories — seven in total over the National fences. Victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2011 with Long Run was a considerable feat.
However, Saturday’s win in the world’s greatest steeplechase and in his final appearance — and wearing the colors of his father, Robert Waley-Cohen — outstripped that.
“I think when you lose somebody you love and you lose them when you’re young, you realize to make the most of life,” the winning jockey said. “To appreciate it and to try and approach things with an open heart and a lot of spirit.”
Sam Waley-Cohen, whose wife, Bella, joined him on the podium with their two children, said his brother’s death made him appreciate the every moment is precious.
“I just try to put a lot of energy into every day because you don’t know if it’s going to be your last day,” he said. “It’s definitely made me want to make the most of the opportunities. Thanks to that I’ve had incredible opportunities and tried to make the most of the ones that I’ve had presented.”
Robert Waley-Cohen was overcome with emotion as his son crossed the finishing line. The jockey subsequently presented his father with the cap he wore on his helmet.
The father also wears something as a reminder of his late son.
“I’m wearing a wristband with Thomas’ initials on it, and that was woven by my wife and contains not only our racing colors, but also Long Run’s tail,” he said. “We’ve done that quite a lot, so thank heavens it keeps growing back.”
Robert Waley-Cohen said that winning the National had been a dream of his son’s long in the making.
“It’s an amazing story and Sam has been dreaming of winning this ever since he used to ‘ride’ Auntie Dot [third in the 1991 Grand National] on his rocking horse, trained by John Webber, when he was a little kid,” the 73-year-old said. “So this really is the fulfilment of a life-long dream.”
Sam Waley-Cohen said that he caught the bug of the Aintree atmosphere as a child.
“We used to come here as kids and there was an ice cream stall where you could get free tasters, and we’d be up and down every race getting free tasters,” he said. “So it’s been part of my childhood, and what’s probably kept me trying to ride year after year after year is trying to come back and have a feeling like that.”
After the celebrations, Sam Waley-Cohen is today to return to his day job of running 250 dental practices across five countries.
He is adamant there will be no going back on his decision to retire.
“Thinking about doing this again is fool’s gold,” he said. “I’ve made up my mind, I’ve had the dream ride, and what a way to go out.”
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and