Taiwanese Olympic bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday lost a closely contested mixed doubles final 11-8, 14-12, 12-10 to their French opponents at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender in Doha, Qatar.
The Taiwanese world No. 1 duo and top seeds were defeated by world No. 3 and second seeds Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan of France in a final that lasted 30 minutes, 40 seconds at the Lusail Sports Arena.
Lin and Cheng, who defeated Lebesson and Yuan in their three previous matches, were up against it after losing the first game 11-8.
Photo courtesy of World Table Tennis
Although the top seeds rallied in the second game to give themselves a chance of drawing level, the French pairing were too strong on crucial points and edged the game 14-12.
In the third game, the Taiwanese duo took an early 6-3 lead, but then fell behind 7-8.
The French pairing continued to force the tempo and Lebesson drove the ball deep into the back corner and onto the backhand of Cheng, forcing an error.
With Lebesson and Yuan at 10-8, Lin and Cheng saved two match points, creating an opportunity to get back into the match, but the French pair were too strong and took the next two points to win the match in straight games.
After the match, a happy Lebesson and Yuan expressed their excitement at defeating the world No. 1 pairing.
“We lost a few times against them and so to be able to win against them tonight in a final is simply amazing,” Lebesson said.
The Taiwanese pairing defeated the French duo at the Tokyo Olympics last year to clinch the bronze medal, Taiwan’s first Olympic table tennis medal in 21 years.
After the Olympics, Lin and Cheng went on to secure a bronze medal at the WTT Championships in Houston in November, before losing the final of the WTT Singapore Smash last month and claiming the title at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha on Thursday last week.
In the semi-finals of the women’s singles, Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu was overwhelmed 12-10, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 by Miyuu Kihara of Japan in a match that lasted 31 minutes, 11 seconds.
World No. 27 Chen seemed to have difficulty finding her rhythm and was always chasing the match, allowing the Japanese world No. 44 to maintain her composure and secure the win.
The Japanese 17-year-old went on to claim the title by defeating Ying Han of Germany 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-1 in the final.
With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set. Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
WORTH IT? Many questioned whether it was safe to remain in Jeddah and compete after Yemen’s Houthi rebels had attacked an oil facility about 11km away on Friday Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to take his first win of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half of a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead, having led a Ferrari one-two in last week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team. “Wow, that was close — wow, unbelievable,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio. “Well done, Max — great, great job.” The win was the 21st