Medvedev reaches Miami last eight

Top seed Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday moved within one win of reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking by advancing to the Miami Open quarter-finals, defeating the US’ Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1.

Australian Open runner-up Medvedev rallied from 3-5 down in the first set to win 10 of the last 11 games and advance after 80 minutes.

“It wasn’t easy at the start, but when he didn’t convert a double break point I managed to find another gear, playing better, and I managed to get on top,” Medvedev said. “I tried to keep my energy up. At the start it wasn’t enough, so I pumped myself up and tried to close it out as soon as possible.”

Daniil Medvedev returns to Jenson Brooksby in their Miami Open men's singles match at Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday.

Medvedev next plays defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, the eighth seed from Poland.

A victory to reach the semi-finals would move the 26-year-old Russian back into the top ranking on Monday after he surrendered the spot to Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios lost his head in the Miami heat and spent his fourth-round match delivering a blistering verbal assault on Brazilian match umpire Carlos Bernardes before crashing out 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in the last 16 to Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

Nick Kyrgios argues with chair umpire Carlos Bernardes during his Miami Open men's singles match against Jannik Sinner at Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday.

The Kyrgios became involved in a running war of words after the walkie-talkie of Bernardes went off mid-point in the first set.

Kyrgios was seething, calling Bernardes “an absolute clown” before saying: “This is one of the biggest tournaments and you guys can’t do your job. It’s embarrassing.”

“You wonder why no one watches this sport. It’s a laughing stock,” he added.

Having already received a code violation for an audible obscenity, Kyrgios was hit with a point penalty at 5-3 in the first set tie break for unsportsmanlike conduct after appearing to talk with a friend who was sitting courtside.

A game penalty was then issued at the start of the second set after he shattered his racket.

He was also involved in a bizarre incident on the Grandstand court when a fan ran onto the court and managed to get a selfie with him.