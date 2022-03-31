Liverpool star Sadio Mane on Tuesday converted a shoot-out penalty to take African champions Senegal to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Egypt.
Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia also booked their places in the finals on a frantic night of playoff action.
Senegal won the second leg of the African playoff 1-0 in Diamniadio thanks to a goal in the fourth minute from Boulaye Dia, and the teams finished level at 1-1 on aggregate after extra-time.
Photo: AFP
As was the case in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, Mane was entrusted with taking the crucial fifth Senegal kick and he once again made no mistake to give his side a 3-1 shoot-out victory.
Among the three Egyptians who failed to score in the shoot-out were Sane’s Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, who uncharacteristically blazed his kick over the crossbar.
Only four of the nine penalty takers were successful, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Saliou Ciss missing for Senegal and Salah, Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed and Mostafa Mohamed for Egypt.
As Senegal celebrated a second straight World Cup qualification, Egypt were left to lament another dramatic loss to Senegal this year.
There were no goals in the Cup of Nations final that went to extra-time in Yaounde last month, leading to a shoot-out which Senegal won 4-2 with Mane converting the fifth penalty for his side.
“It was important to get off to a good start, something we had not done in Cairo,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “This team is better equipped [than the one that qualified for the 2018 finals]. We [should have been] able to qualify in regular time given the chances we missed.”
The drama in Diamniadio came soon after Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the goal that took Ghana to the World Cup as they forced a 1-1 draw in Nigeria to win the playoff on away goals.
Nigerian security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry fans who stormed the pitch after their team’s failure to qualify.
Supporters flooded the field of the sold-out 60,000 capacity stadium.
Some smashed benches while others chanted: “Pinnick must go, Pinnick must go,” referring to Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick.
SOUTH AMERICA
AFP, MONTEVIDEO
Peru on Tuesday booked a FIFA World Cup playoff spot against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay, thus dashing the hopes of Colombia and Chile to reach the Qatar extravaganza.
With Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay already qualified, all that was to play for in the final round of South American qualifying was fifth place and an intercontinental playoff.
Colombia, who won 1-0 away to Venezuela, and Chile, beaten 2-0 at home by Uruguay, could have qualified with victory had Peru slipped up.
EUROPE
AFP, PARIS
Portugal on Tuesday beat North Macedonia 2-0 and Poland saw off Sweden by the same score in playoff finals to book their places in the FIFA World Cup.
Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for Portugal to overcome the Balkan nation that had knocked out European champions Italy in a stunning result last week.
Italy’s shock exit had North Macedonia dreaming of their first ever appearance at a World Cup finals, but Portugal proved a step too far in Porto.
Fernandes set Portugal on their way at the Estadio do Dragao by finishing off Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass in the first half and then put the victory beyond doubt in the second, connecting with a sublime cross from Diogo Jota.
Robert Lewandowski sent home a second-half penalty for Poland as they booked their berth in front of a fervent home crowd in Chorzow.
After the Poland captain converted a spot-kick, Piotr Zielinski completed the scoring with a superb second goal for the hosts.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed