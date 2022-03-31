Sadio Mane takes Senegal through to the World Cup

AFP, DIAMNIADIO, Senegal





Liverpool star Sadio Mane on Tuesday converted a shoot-out penalty to take African champions Senegal to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Egypt.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia also booked their places in the finals on a frantic night of playoff action.

Senegal won the second leg of the African playoff 1-0 in Diamniadio thanks to a goal in the fourth minute from Boulaye Dia, and the teams finished level at 1-1 on aggregate after extra-time.

Senegal’s Sadio Mane, second left, runs to intercept a pass by teammate Ismaila Sarr, right, during their FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Egypt in Diamniadio, Senegal, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

As was the case in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, Mane was entrusted with taking the crucial fifth Senegal kick and he once again made no mistake to give his side a 3-1 shoot-out victory.

Among the three Egyptians who failed to score in the shoot-out were Sane’s Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, who uncharacteristically blazed his kick over the crossbar.

Only four of the nine penalty takers were successful, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Saliou Ciss missing for Senegal and Salah, Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed and Mostafa Mohamed for Egypt.

As Senegal celebrated a second straight World Cup qualification, Egypt were left to lament another dramatic loss to Senegal this year.

There were no goals in the Cup of Nations final that went to extra-time in Yaounde last month, leading to a shoot-out which Senegal won 4-2 with Mane converting the fifth penalty for his side.

“It was important to get off to a good start, something we had not done in Cairo,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “This team is better equipped [than the one that qualified for the 2018 finals]. We [should have been] able to qualify in regular time given the chances we missed.”

The drama in Diamniadio came soon after Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the goal that took Ghana to the World Cup as they forced a 1-1 draw in Nigeria to win the playoff on away goals.

Nigerian security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry fans who stormed the pitch after their team’s failure to qualify.

Supporters flooded the field of the sold-out 60,000 capacity stadium.

Some smashed benches while others chanted: “Pinnick must go, Pinnick must go,” referring to Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick.

SOUTH AMERICA

AFP, MONTEVIDEO

Peru on Tuesday booked a FIFA World Cup playoff spot against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay, thus dashing the hopes of Colombia and Chile to reach the Qatar extravaganza.

With Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay already qualified, all that was to play for in the final round of South American qualifying was fifth place and an intercontinental playoff.

Colombia, who won 1-0 away to Venezuela, and Chile, beaten 2-0 at home by Uruguay, could have qualified with victory had Peru slipped up.

EUROPE

AFP, PARIS

Portugal on Tuesday beat North Macedonia 2-0 and Poland saw off Sweden by the same score in playoff finals to book their places in the FIFA World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals for Portugal to overcome the Balkan nation that had knocked out European champions Italy in a stunning result last week.

Italy’s shock exit had North Macedonia dreaming of their first ever appearance at a World Cup finals, but Portugal proved a step too far in Porto.

Fernandes set Portugal on their way at the Estadio do Dragao by finishing off Cristiano Ronaldo’s pass in the first half and then put the victory beyond doubt in the second, connecting with a sublime cross from Diogo Jota.

Robert Lewandowski sent home a second-half penalty for Poland as they booked their berth in front of a fervent home crowd in Chorzow.

After the Poland captain converted a spot-kick, Piotr Zielinski completed the scoring with a superb second goal for the hosts.