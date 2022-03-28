Kings snap Braves’ streak, as Steelers wake up Dreamers

Staff writer, with CNA





The New Taipei Kings on Saturday outhustled the Taipei Fubon Braves 107-99, snapping their seven-game winning streak, while the Kaohsiung Steelers finally broke their losing streak to defeat the Formosa Taishin Dreamers 95-80 in the P.League+.

Playing to a home crowd of 6,220 at New Taipei City’s Hsinchuang Gymnasium, the Kings led narrowly for most of the game, with the Braves calling a time-out after Yang Chin-min sank a three-pointer to put the Kings ahead 105-98.

When play restarted, Mike Singletary added a point in a free-throw after a foul by Quincy Davis, but shortly after Kings forward DeAndre Liggins and guard Lee Kai-yan each scored on free-throws, and the Braves were unable to come back.

The Kaohsiung Steelers’ Chou Yi-hsiang, front center, shoots over the Formosa Taishin Dreamers’ Cheng Li-huan during their P.League+ game in Kaohsiung on Saturday. Photo: CNA

Kings center Thomas Welsh led the scorers with a double-double of 24 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal.

In the Kings’ most recent home game on Jan. 9, the Braves beat them 95-91.

“We hadn’t been home for almost three months, so it was exciting to have the fans cheer for us again,” Kings head coach Ryan Marchand told a post-game news conference.

With 11 wins and six losses, the Kings trail the Braves (13-7) in league rankings.

At Kaohsiung’s Fongshan Stadium, the Steelers ended their eight-game losing streak, beating the Dreamers 95-80.

Steelers guard Chou Yi-hsiang, a member of the national team who spent the past five seasons playing in China, debuted in the league with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

After the game, Chou said that the first three quarters were challenging, as he was still trying to find his rhythm.

“However, my coach and teammates were encouraging me in the fourth quarter, and I warmed up,” Chou said on the sidelines.

The Steelers remain at the bottom of the standings, with five wins in 19 games, while the Dreamers are ranked third, with a 10-7 record.