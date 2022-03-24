Nikola Jokic on Tuesday bounced back from a rare poor shooting performance, scoring 30 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 127-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
It was his supporting cast’s performance that fired up coach Michael Malone, who smiled as he scanned the stat sheet and saw that all five starters plus reserves Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers had scored in double figures.
“I’m extremely pleased,” Malone said. “Yes, Nikola is an MVP, but this team with nine games to go, needs everybody to step their game up down the stretch and alleviate some of the pressure that’s put on Nikola every night.”
Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY
Denver had lost four of six, including a 124-104 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday in which Jokic missed 15 shots and blamed himself for the defeat.
Against the Clippers, he was nine of 15 from the floor — he also had two baskets that were waived off — and sank 12 of 13 free throws.
He also pulled down a game-best 14 rebounds for his 59th double-double of the season.
Photo: AP
The only thing worse than facing Jokic is facing Jokic coming off a bad game.
“For sure,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “He was the MVP last year and has a great chance to win it again this year. We knew he was going to play well. Usually don’t play bad two games in a row, so he came out played well, got his team going. That’s to be expected.”
The Clippers, who got 24 points from Terance Mann, dropped their fourth straight game. They have lost seven of nine overall. Marcus Morris Sr, Isaiah Hartenstein and Robert Covington each added 14 points.
Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY
Hyland, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green scored 16 points apiece for Denver.
Hyland had four clutch three-pointers, two in the waning minutes of the second quarter that helped Denver take an 11-point lead into the break.
He had another that sent the Nuggets into the fourth with a 99-88 advantage and one that made it 107-95 after the Clippers had pulled within six points.
Monte Morris had 15 and Will Barton 10. Rivers scored 11.
“Everybody contributed,” Gordon said.
Jokic’s tip-in appeared to give the Nuggets a 74-61 halftime lead, but a review showed that he had touched it just a tick after the buzzer went off.
Jokic had a tip-in while being fouled with about six minutes left in the game, but the basket was waived off and the Nuggets got the ball out of bounds, then Will Barton missed a three.
The Clippers chipped away, cutting a 14-point deficit at one point to 111-109. Morris and Jeff Green responded with back-to-back three-pointers, and the Nuggets closed on a 16-6 run.
“We haven’t finished games the way we wanted to lately,” Clippers guard Reggie Jackson said.
“We haven’t come up with as many wins as we’ve wanted to, but keep your spirits up and understand that we’ve put in a lot of work,” he said. “It’s going to continue to show. We’re still in a great position. We’re going to continue to come out here and play our best basketball at the right time.”
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Bucks 126, Bulls 98
‧ Knicks 111, Hawks 117
‧ Magic 94, Warriors 90
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ma Long of China beat world No. 7 Lin 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 44 minutes, 54 seconds. Lin on Wednesday beat world No. 12 Slovenian Darko Jorgic 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 to clinch a place in the quarter-finals. In mixed doubles on Wednesday, Taiwan’s world No. 1 pairing of Lin and Cheng I-ching lost in the final, with the Chinese duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, ranked world No. 3, winning 11-3, 12-10,