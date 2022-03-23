India and Australia crush opponents

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Australia captain Meg Lanning again proved her worth with a score of 135, as the next best batter only scored 32 in their victory over South Africa

AFP, HAMILTON, New Zealand





India yesterday boosted their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final prospects with a crushing 110-run win over Bangladesh, as a century from Australia captain Meg Lanning powered the tournament favorites to a five-wicket victory over South Africa.

India set Bangladesh a target of 230 in Hamilton and then skittled them for 119 in 40.3 overs to keep alive their playoff hopes.

In yesterday’s other match, in Wellington, Lanning smashed an unbeaten 135 as Australia cruised past South Africa’s 271-5.

Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, left, and Meg Lanning score a run during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against South Africa in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AFP

It leaves previously unbeaten South Africa in a scrap for their three other semi-final berths with India, the West Indies and England. Australia were already into the last four.

India chose to bat and appeared to be cruising at 74 without loss in the 15th over when Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for 30.

It sparked a mini-collapse which saw India lose two wickets in successive balls without adding to the score, as Shafali Verma was stumped on 42 and captain Mithali Raj was caught for a first-ball duck.

India entered the last 10 overs at 165-5, and their scoring momentum appeared to have stalled when Yastika Bhatia was dismissed for 50.

However, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana came together for a 48-run stand that helped give India’s bowlers a decent total to defend.

Bangladesh’s run chase never ignited in the face of tight bowling from India highlighted by four wickets for 30 from Rana.

There was some middle-order resistance from Salma Khatun, who made 32, and Lata Mondal who made 24, but they never looked like reeling in India’s target.

“We look forward to the next game,” Raj said. “We had a good opening partnership and on a wicket like this it is always hard for incoming batsmen to start getting runs, but there was a very important anchor role played by Yastika.”

The match between Australia and South Africa brought together the only two undefeated teams at this year’s tournament.

With Australia through to the semi-finals, South Africa had more to play for as a win would have sealed them a spot in the top four.

They set a solid target of 272 off the back of 90 from Laura Woolvardt, but Australia’s formidable batting lineup easily overhauled the target with 28 balls to spare.

“We had a great first innings and 270 was par, on another day the bowling attack would have defended it,” South Africa captain Sune Luus said. “We just lost it a bit on the field and probably lost a bit of focus... It won’t happen again.”

Australia put South Africa in to bat after winning the toss, but struggled to make early inroads as Woolvardt and Lizelle Lee put on an 88-run opening partnership.

Woolvardt notched her fourth consecutive half-century at the tournament, supported by Luus’ run-a-ball 52 and Marizanne Kapp’s 30 off 21 balls.

Australia’s openers departed cheaply, but skipper Lanning stepped up to guide the six-time champions to 146-3 after 25 overs.

“It sort of became clear to me that I had to bat through after we lost a couple of early wickets,” she said.

It was Lanning’s 15th one-day international century, which came of 92 balls, and included 13 fours and one six.

Tahlia McGrath was Australia’s next best batter on 32, with Lanning’s teammates content to play cameo roles.

Additional reporting by AP