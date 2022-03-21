SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

LeBron passes Malone tally

LeBron James on Saturday moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time regular season points scoring rankings, but could not prevent the Washington Wizards from defeating his Los Angeles Lakers 127-119. James produced a typically virtuoso performance to finish with 38 points and 10 rebounds at the Wizards’ Capital One Arena, giving him enough to power past Karl Malone into second place in the regular season scorers rankings with 36,947 points. “Just to be a part of this league for as many years as I’ve been a part of it, to be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game, guys I’ve watched or studied, or read about, or inspired to be like, I’m just lost for words for it,” James said of his scoring achievement. The Washington crowd gave James an ovation after he reached the milestone, with the Lakers star saluting fans as he basked in the applause. James’ points haul leaves him within range of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record of 38,387 points.

MOTORSPORTS

Masi made error: FIA

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Saturday concluded that ex-Formula One race director Michael Masi made a “human error,” but acted in “good faith and to the best of his knowledge given the difficult circumstances,” after his controversial restart call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year led to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen beating Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton. After a crash brought out safety cars with five laps remaining, Verstappen entered the pit for new tires, but Masi then flipped his decision and let five drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car under yellow, but not all eight, which would have taken longer. On fresh tires, Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap. Despite the call’s influence on the outcome of the race, the FIA ruled that the result was “valid and final.”

Masi has since been removed from his post and race control restructured.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jacobs wins 60m gold

Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs on Saturday trumped US rival Christian Coleman for the 60m gold on the second day of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, while Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed a memorable high jump title for war-ravaged Ukraine. Jacobs timed a winning 6.41 seconds as he produced a savage, perfectly timed dip at the line to nudge ahead of defending champion and world 100m title holder Coleman, making his comeback from an 18-month ban for breaking anti-doping rules. Coleman’s teammate Marvin Bracy claimed bronze in 6.44 seconds. “I always have the same target: to be in best shape at the most important moment,” said Jacobs after backing up his Olympic performances. Earlier, Mahuchikh won a dramatic high jump gold, having fled her war-torn nation after the Russian invasion and making it to Belgrade after a tortuous three-day trip. After holding her nerve amid “explosions, fires, and air raid sirens” the 20-year-old replicated her sangfroid in the Stark Arena, triumphing with a best of 2.02m, in what she said was a “defense of Ukraine colors on the track in the international arena, to show that we are the strongest in the world.”