An emotional Miguel Oliveira yesterday held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP, and then promised to give the trophy to his daughter.
The Portuguese Red Bull KTM Factory rider finished 2.205 seconds ahead of current world champion Fabio Quartararo, of France, who had started from pole position on his Yamaha. Another Frenchman, Johann Zarco, was a further 3.158 seconds adrift for the Pramac Racing team after the race was reduced to 20 laps from the scheduled 27 because of safety concerns.
The start at the Mandalika International Street Circuit was delayed for 75 minutes by heavy rain, as the sport returned to Indonesia for the first time since 1997.
Photo: Reuters
When it did eventually begin, Quartararo bolted into the first corner comfortably ahead, but by the end of the first lap had been reeled in by Oliveira and Australia’s Jack Miller on a Ducati.
Oliveira spent a couple of laps behind the Australian before realizing he had the pace to stretch away as the sodden track began to dry.
“When I overtook him, I just tried to focus for the next five laps,” said Oliveira, who won his fifth grand prix. “Then I built the gap and I was managing it the whole race, but it was for sure not easy.”
“It’s really emotional,” Oliveira said. “I promised my daughter I would get a trophy from Indonesia, so this one is for you baby.”
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was earlier ruled out with concussion after a horror morning warm-up crash that catapulted him into the air on turn seven.
The Spaniard’s Honda cartwheeled end-over-end as it disintegrated with Marquez appearing to land heavily on his left arm and hitting his helmet on the ground at about 180kph.
A shaken Marquez got to his feet and gingerly walked away before being taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks.
Team Honda later reported on social media that he was “declared unfit after examination in local hospital and by the circuit staff and doctors.”
Marquez already had a bruising weekend, having two crashes during qualifying on Saturday.
He had been due to start from 14th on the grid after being promoted one spot due to a three-place grid penalty for Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli.
After the rainstorm, with water pooling on the track and lightning around the circuit, organizers announced the race would be reduced over tire safety fears caused by extreme heat.
The new venue on the resort island of Lombok was partially resurfaced following problems during last month’s testing.
Supplier Michelin brought an old tire casing last raced in 2018 in an effort to combat the conditions, but Honda and Suzuki riders, in particular, complained about a lack of rear grip on the tire, with Marquez appearing to suffer more than most.
Track temperatures reached 43°C during yesterday’s preceding Moto2 race, which was also shortened from 25 to 16 laps.
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the
Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history. It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny