Barca fight back to reach quarter-finals

IRONS HERO: Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko scored against Sevilla in extra-time to send West Ham United to their first European quarter-finals since 1981

AFP, PARIS





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Thursday scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 and book their spot in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner as West Ham United knocked out Sevilla.

After a goalless first leg at the Camp Nou last week, Xavi Hernandez’s Barca trailed on aggregate in the round-of-16 when Marcao headed Galatasaray into a 28th-minute lead on the night in Istanbul, but 19-year-old midfielder Pedri drew the visitors level before halftime.

The Catalan giants, playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2004 after a Champions League group-stage exit, forged ahead for the first time in the tie less than five minutes into the second half.

Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena, right, makes a save from Barcelona’s Ferran Torres in their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 second leg in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Aubameyang, a January signing after his contract with Arsenal was ended, tapped in from Frenkie de Jong’s pass to score his seventh goal for the club.

Barcelona now turn their attention to tomorrow’s El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We played a match of huge personality,” Xavi said. “It was a great performance to fight back on a ground like this against a very good team.”

Ukraine international Yarmolenko scored for the second time in a week after also netting against Aston Villa last weekend as West Ham beat record six-time winners Sevilla 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 after the first leg, David Moyes’ side leveled the tie in the 39th minute through Tomas Soucek.

The match went to extra-time and Yarmolenko pounced after Pablo Fornals’ shot was saved to send West Ham into the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time since 1981.

Yarmolenko was given time off by the club after Russia invaded Ukraine, and he has now scored in both of his appearances since.

“Andriy Yarmolenko is such a lovely guy,” striker Michail Antonio told BT Sport. “I can’t imagine what he’s going through. He’s got a finishing touch now. Hopefully, he can keep doing it.”

Rangers reached the last eight for the first time since losing the 2008 UEFA Cup final to Zenit Saint Petersburg despite a 2-1 second-leg loss to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side took a 3-0 lead into the second leg.

The Scottish champions suffered a setback early on when Mirko Ivanic scored, but Ryan Kent all but ended the tie as a contest 11 minutes after halftime with an equalizer.

El Fardou Ben’s late penalty gave Red Star the consolation of a win on the day, but Rangers march on and continue their bid for a first European trophy since lifting the 1972 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

“I’m very proud — it’s a great achievement to reach the last eight,” Van Bronckhorst said.

Elsewhere in the round-of-16, Atalanta BC wrapped up a 4-2 aggregate success over Bayer 04 Leverkusen as Jeremie Boga’s stoppage-time strike secured a 1-0 win in Germany.

AS Monaco bowed out as Abel Ruiz scored the only goal in the principality for SC Braga, who progressed 3-1 in the tie.

Olympique Lyonnais booked their place in the next round with a 2-1 aggregate success over Porto, while Eintracht Frankfurt scored in the 121st minute to beat Real Betis Balompie in extra-time.