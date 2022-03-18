SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

Smart defends collision

The Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart said that he was not a “dirty player” after a collision on Wednesday with Steph Curry that injured the Golden State Warriors star. Curry left the game in San Francisco in the second quarter after Smart dived for a loose ball and crashed into the Golden State talisman’s left leg. Curry was undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging scan on his foot following the Warriors’ 110-88 defeat to assess the extent of the injury. Warriors coach Steve Kerr described Smart’s actions as “dangerous play.” Smart said he understood Kerr’s criticism, but insisted he would never intentionally hurt a fellow professional. “Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball, so he knows I’m never trying to hurt anybody,” Smart said.

ATHLETICS

Russia banned from Euro

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were on Wednesday formally banned from the multi-sport European Championships in August. Organizers of the Aug. 11 to 21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. “We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhanik said.

BASEBALL

Cubs, Suzuki agree to deal

The Chicago Cubs and star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki have agreed to a US$85 million, five-year deal, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The person, confirming several reports, spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending. The agreement signals the Cubs hope to speed up the rebuilding process after breaking up their 2016 championship core before last season’s trade deadline. The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball

FIGURE SKATING

Chen drops out of worlds

Olympic champion Nathan Chen on Wednesday withdrew from the world championships because of what he called a “nagging injury” that he has been dealing with after winning at the Beijing Games. The three-time reigning champion would be replaced on the US team by Camden Pulkinen next week in Montpellier, France. “I have a nagging injury that I’ve been dealing with, and I don’t want to risk further injury by practicing and competing next week,” Chen said in a statement. The 22-year-old Chen clinched a gold medal in the free skate at Beijing and helped the US team win a silver medal, which could become gold pending the outcome of a doping investigation involving the Russian team.

SKIING

Shiffrin wins overall title

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US yesterday won the overall women’s World Cup title for the fourth time, bouncing back from a disastrous performance at the Winter Olympics. Shiffrin finished second in the Super-G in Courchevel, France, to give her an unassailable 236-point lead over her closest rival, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, with two races left this season. At 27, Shiffrin equals the record of her retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn by winning the overall title for a fourth time.