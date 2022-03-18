BASKETBALL
Smart defends collision
The Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart said that he was not a “dirty player” after a collision on Wednesday with Steph Curry that injured the Golden State Warriors star. Curry left the game in San Francisco in the second quarter after Smart dived for a loose ball and crashed into the Golden State talisman’s left leg. Curry was undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging scan on his foot following the Warriors’ 110-88 defeat to assess the extent of the injury. Warriors coach Steve Kerr described Smart’s actions as “dangerous play.” Smart said he understood Kerr’s criticism, but insisted he would never intentionally hurt a fellow professional. “Me and Steve have a relationship from USA basketball, so he knows I’m never trying to hurt anybody,” Smart said.
ATHLETICS
Russia banned from Euro
Athletes from Russia and Belarus were on Wednesday formally banned from the multi-sport European Championships in August. Organizers of the Aug. 11 to 21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. “We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhanik said.
BASEBALL
Cubs, Suzuki agree to deal
The Chicago Cubs and star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki have agreed to a US$85 million, five-year deal, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The person, confirming several reports, spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending. The agreement signals the Cubs hope to speed up the rebuilding process after breaking up their 2016 championship core before last season’s trade deadline. The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball
FIGURE SKATING
Chen drops out of worlds
Olympic champion Nathan Chen on Wednesday withdrew from the world championships because of what he called a “nagging injury” that he has been dealing with after winning at the Beijing Games. The three-time reigning champion would be replaced on the US team by Camden Pulkinen next week in Montpellier, France. “I have a nagging injury that I’ve been dealing with, and I don’t want to risk further injury by practicing and competing next week,” Chen said in a statement. The 22-year-old Chen clinched a gold medal in the free skate at Beijing and helped the US team win a silver medal, which could become gold pending the outcome of a doping investigation involving the Russian team.
SKIING
Shiffrin wins overall title
Mikaela Shiffrin of the US yesterday won the overall women’s World Cup title for the fourth time, bouncing back from a disastrous performance at the Winter Olympics. Shiffrin finished second in the Super-G in Courchevel, France, to give her an unassailable 236-point lead over her closest rival, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, with two races left this season. At 27, Shiffrin equals the record of her retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn by winning the overall title for a fourth time.
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the