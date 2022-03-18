Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday praised his players for remaining focused amid the uncertainty about the club’s future, after they on Wednesday progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals, where he said they would be “the team nobody wants to play.”
The reigning European champions came from behind to beat Lille OSC 2-1 in northern France and win their last-16 tie 4-1 on aggregate with Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta scoring their goals.
The victory came on the same day it emerged that the Ricketts family, owners of the Major League Baseball team the Chicago Cubs, were leading a consortium looking to buy the Chelsea, while British athletics great Sebastian Coe announced his involvement in a rival takeover bid.
Photo: AFP
Reeling from the impact of UK government sanctions imposed on their Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, it was also reported on Wednesday by Sky Sports that EU sanctions mean Chelsea cannot sell tickets for their next Champions League home ties.
If confirmed that would mean Chelsea playing behind closed doors in Europe at Stamford Bridge.
“Thanks for ruining my evening,” Tuchel said when that was put to him as he spoke to reporters at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
“Can we speak about it when it’s confirmed? Let’s see. Today I’m happy we are in the last eight,” he added.
Chelsea have played five games since Abramovich put the club up for sale on March 2 and won them all.
Since losing 1-0 at Manchester City in January, Tuchel’s team have lost just once, on penalties to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.
“Chelsea is so clear what it demands from every employee and from every player — play your role to the limit, live up to it and take responsibility,” Tuchel said when asked how he and his team managed to maintain their concentration amid all the turmoil.
“This is what Chelsea is about and that sharpens your mentality and brings out the best in you because it is normal to do it on a daily basis, and because this mentality has been installed over years and years,” he said. “That is why it is possible that we can stay focused and produce results, as we do now when things are uncertain and unstable around us.”
Tuchel admitted that Chelsea had got it badly wrong in putting in a request for their next game, an FA Cup quarter-final away to Middlesbrough tomorrow, to be played behind closed doors in the interests of fairness and “sporting integrity.”
The club, who are only allowed to operate under a special license, cannot sell tickets, with only existing ticket-holders allowed to attend matches.
“Let me put it like this: We love to play in front of spectators and I don’t think spectators of our opponents should suffer from the consequences,” the German said.
“It was not the best idea. We love to play in front of spectators and I am happy it was turned down,” he added.
Despite all the turbulence, Tuchel’s team was to be in today’s draw for the Champions League quarter-finals along with fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Bayern Munich and SL Benfica.
“I want us to be the team nobody wants to play,” Tuchel said.
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the