Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to panic on Monday, after his team wasted a host of chances in a damaging 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace that severely dented their bid to retain the English Premier League title.
Guardiola’s side had 18 shots and 74 percent of the possession, but left Selhurst Park ruing a series of misses on a significant night in the title race.
Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte were guilty of the most glaring miscues, with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita keeping the leaders at bay with several saves.
Photo: AFP
With second-placed Liverpool having won at Brighton on Saturday, City are now just four points clear of manager Juergen Klopp’s team. Liverpool can close to within one point of City if they win their game in hand at fourth-placed Arsenal today.
Yet Guardiola showed no signs of losing his cool as he insisted he was happy with City’s performance and their position in the title battle.
“We played a good game and created a lot of chances, but couldn’t convert. Sometimes it happens,” he said.
“I would prefer to have won, of course, but the way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect,” he said. “There are many games still to play. We have to win a lot, but the way we played, no regrets about the team.”
Given Liverpool’s red-hot form, the stalemate in south London could tip the balance of power toward them. Liverpool have been so relentless that City need to be perfect to hold them off, and this draw, together with a recent defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, have left them vulnerable.
“Luck doesn’t exist in football. We have to score goals and we didn’t do it,” Guardiola said.
After making a host of changes for the goalless UEFA Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon last week, Guardiola recalled Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez as he reverted to the lineup that dominated the Manchester derby.
Guardiola said that City were treating the match like “a final,” because of the threat posed by Palace, who beat them 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October last year.
Mahrez tried to set the tone when he cut inside to the edge of the Palace area for a curling effort that whistled past the far post.
Silva should have put the champions ahead after Guaita spilled De Bruyne’s blast, but rather than shoot, he elected to dribble round the Palace goalkeeper and watched as the ball rolled out for a goal-kick.
In a spell-binding period of City pressure, John Stones was inches away with a long rocket that deflected wide, while Mahrez tested Guaita with a low drive.
De Bruyne hooked an audacious effort over his shoulder, forcing Guaita to palm away, before Laporte produced an awful miss.
Joao Cancelo’s fierce strike cannoned back off the post to the unmarked Laporte, who had the goal at his mercy, but somehow shot high over the bar from close range.
Guaita saved again from Mahrez, who also shot narrowly wide at the end of a one-sided first half.
Soon after the interval, De Bruyne hit the post from an acute angle before Mahrez fired the rebound over.
Guardiola held his head in his hands after Silva stretched but failed to reach Jack Grealish’s cross as it flashed across goal.
City had no answer to Palace’s massed defense, and by the time Grealish’s shot was blocked, City appeared resigned to their fate. In a fitting finale, Laporte could only head De Bruyne’s free-kick tamely at Guaita.
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
Will Ferrell e-mailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Golden State Warriors coach did not believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and his teammates before the game, as Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday. “It was fun, and I’m glad we took advantage of it,” Stephen Curry said. “I think we fed off
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak