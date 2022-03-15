Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days, after he on Sunday said he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and National Football Conference South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) last year, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
“Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field. He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship.”
Brady cited his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children when he decided to walk away from the game on Feb. 1.
However, he changed his mind about staying home, a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur. Brady sat with the Glazer family, who own Manchester United and the Buccaneers.
His reversal sent shock waves throughout the sports world, and his teammates and Buccaneers fans reacted with jubilation.
All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs called it “unreal.” Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin shared their joy online in emojis.
Giants safety Logan Ryan said Brady’s return is “good for football,” while Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey wrote on Twitter: “THANK YOU! throw that last touchdown on somebody else.”
Many Hall of Fame players across several sports returned to playing after retiring, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Bob Cousy in the NBA, Brett Favre and Reggie White in the NFL, Guy Lafleur and Mario Lemieux in the NHL.
The Buccaneers are hopeful star tight end Rob Gronkowski also returns. Brady convinced his buddy to unretire to join him in Tampa in 2020.
The team lost Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet, who retired at age 28, but Godwin is staying after getting the franchise tag.
