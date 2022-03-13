CRICKET
Embuldeniya limits India
Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya had three wickets as the visitors made a strong start to the second Test in Bengaluru yesterday, bowling India out for 252 in the day-night match. Sri Lanka’s openers were walking out for their first innings at press time last night.
CRICKET
Khawaja powers Australia
Australia opener Usman Khawaja’s 127 not out powered the visitors on day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi yesterday. The hosts claimed only three wickets as Australia reached to 251-3 at stumps.
BASKETBALL
Popovich gets 1,336th win
Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday. Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with the Golden State Warriors for two seasons beginning in 1992. The milestone came in the 73-year-old Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for.
TENNIS
Murray outlasts Daniel
Andy Murray on Friday outlasted qualifier Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open for his 700th career victory. “It does mean a lot to me because I know how difficult it’s been, certainly the last few years,” Murray said, referring to injuries and a COVID-19 infection. “When you look at the players that have done it, most of the players that are up there and have won that many matches are certainly the best players of the last sort of 30, 40 years.” In the women’ singles, Emma Raducanu beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. In the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and partner Magda Linette of Poland are to play Chinese duo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan at about 6:45am today Taiwan time.
RUGBY UNION
Pohipi seals Chiefs win
Rameka Pohipi yesterday dived over in the left corner three minutes after the fulltime siren to give the Waikato Chiefs a 24-21 win over the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific. The Crusaders led 21-10 with a try to Braydon Ennor in the 46th minute, but the Chiefs monopolized possession for the remainder of the match and gradually wore down the resolute defense of the Crusaders to achieve their first win in Christchurch in six years. In Australia, the Queensland Reds needed a late score to hold off the Fijian Drua 33-28 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
EUROPEAN SOCCER
Lille draw, lose Sanches
Defending champions Lille OSC on Friday drew 0-0 at home against AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 and lost key midfielder Renato Sanches to injury. The Portugal international went off midway through the first half with a left thigh injury. He is doubtful for the Champions League match at home against Chelsea on Wednesday, with Lille trailing 2-0 from the first leg in the round of 16. In La Liga, Atletico Madrid edged Cadiz 2-1 to move into third place and earn a morale boost ahead of their Champions League trip to play Manchester United.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
Players for one of the Mexican soccer teams whose weekend match was marred by clashes between rival fans have received death threats, their club said on Monday. Fighting broke out just after the hour mark of Saturday’s game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio La Corregidora in the city of Queretaro. “My players have received death threats. They’re not calm. There are wives who are thinking of leaving,” Queretaro manager Hernan Cristante told a news conference. Twenty-six people were taken to hospital and 19 of them had been discharged as of Monday, Queretaro authorities said. As some fans, including families with children, tried to