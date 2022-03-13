SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Embuldeniya limits India

Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya had three wickets as the visitors made a strong start to the second Test in Bengaluru yesterday, bowling India out for 252 in the day-night match. Sri Lanka’s openers were walking out for their first innings at press time last night.

CRICKET

Khawaja powers Australia

Australia opener Usman Khawaja’s 127 not out powered the visitors on day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi yesterday. The hosts claimed only three wickets as Australia reached to 251-3 at stumps.

BASKETBALL

Popovich gets 1,336th win

Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday. Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with the Golden State Warriors for two seasons beginning in 1992. The milestone came in the 73-year-old Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for.

TENNIS

Murray outlasts Daniel

Andy Murray on Friday outlasted qualifier Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open for his 700th career victory. “It does mean a lot to me because I know how difficult it’s been, certainly the last few years,” Murray said, referring to injuries and a COVID-19 infection. “When you look at the players that have done it, most of the players that are up there and have won that many matches are certainly the best players of the last sort of 30, 40 years.” In the women’ singles, Emma Raducanu beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. In the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and partner Magda Linette of Poland are to play Chinese duo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan at about 6:45am today Taiwan time.

RUGBY UNION

Pohipi seals Chiefs win

Rameka Pohipi yesterday dived over in the left corner three minutes after the fulltime siren to give the Waikato Chiefs a 24-21 win over the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific. The Crusaders led 21-10 with a try to Braydon Ennor in the 46th minute, but the Chiefs monopolized possession for the remainder of the match and gradually wore down the resolute defense of the Crusaders to achieve their first win in Christchurch in six years. In Australia, the Queensland Reds needed a late score to hold off the Fijian Drua 33-28 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

EUROPEAN SOCCER

Lille draw, lose Sanches

Defending champions Lille OSC on Friday drew 0-0 at home against AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 and lost key midfielder Renato Sanches to injury. The Portugal international went off midway through the first half with a left thigh injury. He is doubtful for the Champions League match at home against Chelsea on Wednesday, with Lille trailing 2-0 from the first leg in the round of 16. In La Liga, Atletico Madrid edged Cadiz 2-1 to move into third place and earn a morale boost ahead of their Champions League trip to play Manchester United.