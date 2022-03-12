Barcelona on Thursday stumbled to a goalless draw with Galatasaray in their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 first leg at the Camp Nou, while Rangers cruised into a 3-0 lead in their tie against Red Star Belgrade.
Xavi Hernandez’s Barca, playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2004, dominated for long periods, but it was their Turkish visitors who almost grabbed a lead ahead of the return game in Istanbul next week, with Bafetimbi Gomis only denied a winner by a video assistant referee review for offside.
Memphis Depay, making his first start since December, forced Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena into two good first-half saves.
Photo: AFP
Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong all went close in the second half for Barcelona, but the hosts could not find a breakthrough.
“The feeling is bad,” Xavi told Movistar+. “It’s not a good result, playing at home and dominating so much. This is Europe, even if it’s the Europa League, and teams are there on their own merits.”
Xavi’s side are still unbeaten in 90 minutes since defeat by Bayern Munich in their final UEFA Champions League group game last year, but the Catalan giants will likely have to find a victory on Thursday next week to extend their bid to win the competition for the first time.
Rangers took a big step toward reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since losing the 2008 UEFA Cup final to Zenit Saint Petersburg.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men backed up their stunning win over Borussia Dortmund in the playoff round with another dominant first-leg performance against Red Star at Ibrox.
James Tavernier’s penalty and Alfredo Morelos’ 28th career goal in the tournament put the home side in command.
Visiting midfielder Aleksandar Katai, who had earlier seen two goals disallowed, then had a penalty saved by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.
The Scottish champions took full advantage, with Leon Balogun adding a third six minutes after halftime to put the Glasgow giants in total control heading into the second leg.
“It’s an unbelievable achievement,” Rangers captain Tavernier told BT Sport. “We are only halfway there, but the boys were brilliant. We really managed it well and we’ve put ourselves in a good position. We can’t be complacent, though, and we’ll go in there like it’s 0-0.”
Atalanta BC take a lead to Germany next week after Luis Muriel scored twice in a 3-2 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bergamo, Italy.
Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby’s 63rd-minute strike, his eighth goal in seven games, kept the tie on a knife edge.
Elsewhere, Abel Ruiz scored in the first minute as SC Braga beat AS Monaco 2-0 in Portugal, while Munir El Haddadi gave Sevilla a 1-0 home win over West Ham United in the early kickoff.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win