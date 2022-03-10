Mixed team events are hardly an oddity at the Paralympics, but China’s Yu Jing on Tuesday pulled off a feat managed by only two women before her as she took to the ice for her country in para hockey at the Beijing Winter Games.
China demolished Italy 6-0, but much of the focus fell on Yu, who played five minutes in the second period and joined Norwegians Brit Mjaasund Oeyen and Lena Schroeder as the only women to have competed in ice hockey at the Paralympics.
“Maybe more and more girls will join para ice hockey now. I want to show that girls can compete. It is not impossible, it’s possible,” the 38-year-old told reporters.
Photo: Reuters
“Before I joined this team, I thought para ice hockey was fierce, very difficult and that it would be hard for a woman to play,” she said. “I felt a little bit afraid, but when I joined the team I found the guys were very nice and they taught me a lot.”
Yu, a former wheelchair basketball player, switched to ice hockey more than two years ago and took an instant liking to the sport before debuting for the national team at the world championships last year.
“I think she performed her best. The Italian players didn’t give her special treatment as well,” captain Cui Yutao said. “I sincerely feel happy for her.”
Debutants China have been in sparkling form in Beijing, winning all their three group games to breeze into the quarter-finals.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai has been ranked world No. 1 in the pommel horse by the International Gymnastics Federation, his coach, Lin Yu-hsin, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. “Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying is world No. 1, and now we also have a No. 1 in gymnastics,” Lin said. The 25-year-old gymnast won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse at the Tokyo Summer Games last year, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. Under “Apparatus World Ranking,” the federation’s Web site shows that Lee was ranked first with 90 points, followed by China’s Weng Hao