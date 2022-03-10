Yu Jing makes history with her ice hockey debut

Reuters, BEIJING





Mixed team events are hardly an oddity at the Paralympics, but China’s Yu Jing on Tuesday pulled off a feat managed by only two women before her as she took to the ice for her country in para hockey at the Beijing Winter Games.

China demolished Italy 6-0, but much of the focus fell on Yu, who played five minutes in the second period and joined Norwegians Brit Mjaasund Oeyen and Lena Schroeder as the only women to have competed in ice hockey at the Paralympics.

“Maybe more and more girls will join para ice hockey now. I want to show that girls can compete. It is not impossible, it’s possible,” the 38-year-old told reporters.

China’s Yu Jing prepares before their Paralympic Winter Games ice hockey match against the Czech Republic in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“Before I joined this team, I thought para ice hockey was fierce, very difficult and that it would be hard for a woman to play,” she said. “I felt a little bit afraid, but when I joined the team I found the guys were very nice and they taught me a lot.”

Yu, a former wheelchair basketball player, switched to ice hockey more than two years ago and took an instant liking to the sport before debuting for the national team at the world championships last year.

“I think she performed her best. The Italian players didn’t give her special treatment as well,” captain Cui Yutao said. “I sincerely feel happy for her.”

Debutants China have been in sparkling form in Beijing, winning all their three group games to breeze into the quarter-finals.