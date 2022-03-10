Mohamed Salah on Tuesday said that Liverpool might have suffered from complacency as they crept into a fourth UEFA Champions League quarter-final in five years despite a rare 1-0 defeat at Anfield to Inter.
The Italian champions were unable to scale the mountain they had to climb after losing the first leg 2-0 at home three weeks ago, despite Lautaro Martinez’s sensational strike into the top corner just after the hour mark.
Alexis Sanchez’s red card shortly afterward punctured any Inter momentum and Liverpool comfortably held out with the extra man, although they slipped to just a third defeat in 44 games in all competitions this season.
Photo: Reuters
The Reds had been on a 12-game winning run to keep alive their hopes of a historic quadruple of trophies.
After lifting the EFL Cup last month, manager Juergen Klopp’s men are now into the last eight of both the Champions League and the FA Cup, and have a game in hand to cut Manchester City’s six-point lead at the top of the English Premier League.
Salah also hopes they can learn from a rare off night in front of goal as they failed to score for just the fourth time this season.
“We lost the game and maybe that will give us a push,” said the Egyptian, who hit the post twice in the second half with glorious chances. “Maybe in the back of our minds we were overconfident. It’s a good game for us to learn from.”
Inter were left to rue conceding two late goals in Milan three weeks ago after they had enjoyed the better of the game for much of the first leg.
“We’ve got to this stage for the first time in 10 years. We played against the strongest team in Europe in this time and were their equals,” Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said. “Sometimes it just takes a single episode to change the course of a game.”
The Italian champions again controlled the first half, but Liverpool had the better chances as Joel Matip crashed a header off the bar before, from the resulting corner, Virgil van Dijk’s goal-bound effort was deflected wide.
After a subdued first 45 minutes, Liverpool were fired up by Klopp at the break and should have taken the lead on the night minutes after the restart when Salah turned a loose ball inside the box onto the post.
At the other end, Martinez looked to have wasted the chance to get Inter back in the tie when he dragged a shot wide from the edge of the area.
Yet the Argentine made amends in spectacular fashion when he arrowed an effort into the top corner from outside the box on 62 minutes.
Inter’s joy lasted barely a minute before they were reduced to 10 men by Sanchez’s ill-discipline.
The Chilean had been lucky to escape with just a yellow card for a dangerous lunge on Thiago Alcantara just before halftime and stupidly dived in on Fabinho to earn a second yellow.
Salah hit the post again 15 minutes from time and only an incredible block from Arturo Vidal denied Luis Diaz in stoppage-time as Liverpool failed to make their numerical advantage count.
“I think over the two legs it is completely fine they won one, we won one and we are through,” Klopp said. “We could have done better against an opponent who makes life really uncomfortable.”
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai has been ranked world No. 1 in the pommel horse by the International Gymnastics Federation, his coach, Lin Yu-hsin, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. “Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying is world No. 1, and now we also have a No. 1 in gymnastics,” Lin said. The 25-year-old gymnast won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse at the Tokyo Summer Games last year, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. Under “Apparatus World Ranking,” the federation’s Web site shows that Lee was ranked first with 90 points, followed by China’s Weng Hao