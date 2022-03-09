Urban climbers scale Paris’ highest tower to support Ukraine

AFP, PARIS





Two young French urban climbers on Monday scaled the tallest building in Paris with no ropes or specialist equipment in an act of solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

The pair, scaling the building with their bare hands, reached the top of the 210m Montparnasse Tower in 52 minutes and placed a Ukrainian flag on the facade.

The feat “represents perhaps 1 percent of the courage which the Ukrainians are displaying right now,” said Leo Urban, before climbing the glass and concrete tower in biting winds.

French urban climbers Alexis Landot and Leo Urban in Paris on Monday climb the Montparnasse Tower to express solidarity with Ukraine following Russia’s military invasion. Photo: AFP

“The message is very simply: ‘No to War,’” added the 28-year-old, whose urban climbing exploits are well-known in France, not least thanks to YouTube videos.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was also on the mind of fellow daredevil Alexis Landot.

“As a Frenchman ... we are a bit afraid of what is happening and we want to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainians,” the 21-year-old student said.

The pair had to leave their emotions behind to successfully complete their vertiginous climb.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, a lot of concentration, you have to go in with a cold mind and a warm body,” Landot said.

Landot conquered the Montparnasse Tower twice last year, while Urban climbed the Eiffel Tower with his bare hands in September.

Together, they also climbed the Total Energies tower in the La Defense business district near Paris in September with Alain Robert, the “French Spider-Man” who pioneered the high-risk practice.

For each such ascent, the athletes risk up to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 euros (US$16,309) for “endangering the lives of others.”