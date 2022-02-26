If Arsenal finish in the English Premier League’s top four and return to mix it with Europe’s elite for the first time since the 2016-2017 season they may look back on Thursday’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers as a pivotal moment.
With 82 minutes on the clock they trailed to a 10th-minute goal by Wolves’ South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, but just when the situation began to look desperate and with Wolves eyeing fifth place, substitute Nicolas Pepe spun on a sixpence to equalize.
In a frantic finale, Pedro Neto shot agonizingly wide for Wolves and Martin Odegaard went close for Arsenal, before skipper Alexandre Lacazette’s shot from close range went in off the arms of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa to send the home crowd wild.
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal’s third successive league win lifted them above West Ham United into fifth place with 45 points, one behind Manchester United, but having played two fewer games.
Wolves remained seventh with 40 points.
No wonder there was a mood of euphoria sweeping around the Emirates Stadium at the end of an absorbing tussle.
Arsenal have not played in the UEFA Champions League since they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in 2017.
They now have their destiny in their own hands, although for a long time on Thursday it seemed they had a fluffed the chance to put real pressure on Manchester United as they were repelled by one of the meanest defenses in the league.
However, their patience finally paid off.
“We don’t know today how important this will be, but we know the importance of winning our matches and certainly at home we know we have to be extremely good,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.
“In May we want to be fighting for those places. The attitude, the spirit, the energy and the quality they put in to win the game was phenomenal,” he said.
Wolves have stealthily climbed the table under manager Bruno Lage with four successive away league wins.
They were gifted the lead when Arsenal defender Gabriel’s back-pass was intercepted by Hwang, who coolly slotted the ball into the empty net from an acute angle.
Raul Jimenez spurned another chance for Wolves before Arsenal began to dominate.
Lacazette and Bukayo Saka had opportunities, but every time Arsenal got a glimpse of a goal a Wolves defender appeared to snuff out the threat.
Arsenal ramped up the pressure, but Wolves defended like trojans and even when the hosts did get a sighter, Sa was there to save his side, as he did with a great low stop from Lacazette.
Manager Mikel Arteta sent on Eddie Nketiah and Pepe to beef up Arsenal’s attack and it paid off.
Nketiah’s pull back from the byline picked out Pepe, who span 180 degrees to shoot past Sa.
The crowd roared Arsenal forward and Lacazette’s shot, Arsenal’s 26th attempt at goal, squirmed its way in.
“We didn’t deserve to win to be honest,” Lage said. “When you don’t have the ball against these kind of teams you will suffer. This was an important game for us and for the league, but this is the Premier League and everyone will drop points.”
China yesterday celebrated a record gold medal haul, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the US to rank third in the medal count as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded. Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training. By yesterday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo. Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the US by one place as it was China’s best winter finish. “Last year the
Olympic organizers yesterday closed the ski slopes, then shortened the cross-country course by 40 percent as the weather turned wild in the mountains around Beijing. Gusts of wind up to 65kph prompted delays and disarray at several outdoor events, with wind chills down to minus-32°C, making athletes miserable on the penultimate day of competition. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s hopes for a medal-worthy ending at what has been a maddening Games for her were pushed back a day when the mixed team parallel event was postponed. Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, has gone 0-for-5 hunting another medal in Beijing, but is hoping to win
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said
UNDEFEATED: The Finns won all six of their games in the tournament, shutting out Slovakia in the semi-finals and rolling over Russia in business-like fashion Sheets of paper yesterday rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, from which players leaped off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings. After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold. The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the