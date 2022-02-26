Barcelona’s new signings shone on Thursday as a 4-2 win at SSC Napoli booked their place in the UEFA Europa League last 16, while Rangers held off a Borussia Dortmund fightback to progress after a 2-2 draw in Glasgow, Scotland.
For the first time in 17 years, Barca are not involved in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and had work to do in Italy after a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou last week.
Xavi’s men raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes as Adama Traore’s powerful run teed up Jordi Alba to open the scoring, before Frenkie de Jong curled home from the edge of the penalty area.
Photo: AFP
Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty reduced Napoli’s deficit, but Barca restored their two-goal cushion when Gerrard Pique found the far corner from Alba’s cross.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick at Valencia on Sunday in just his fourth appearance for the club and showed his finishing prowess once more with a brilliant strike into the top corner on the hour mark as Traore grabbed another assist.
Barca’s recruitment of Ferran Torres, Traore and Aubameyang last month despite the club’s financial problems has made an instant impact on results, but Xavi said that there is a long way to go to reach their former glories.
“We aren’t favorites [to win the Europa League]. We haven’t done anything yet,” the Barca coach said. “We need to keep working with humility.”
Matteo Politano pulled another goal back three minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for the Italians, who can now concentrate on winning a first Serie A title since 1989-1990.
Rangers made it through to the last 16 for the second consecutive season with a thrilling 6-4 aggregate win over the German giants.
Captain James Tavernier opened the scoring for the Scottish champions from the penalty spot, but Rangers trailed 2-1 on the night at halftime as goals from Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen threatened to spark a Dortmund comeback.
Tavernier struck again early in the second half to settle the home side’s nerves and they saw the game out amid a deafening noise at Ibrox.
“It is a big moment for the club,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “We have made a lot of people proud.”
Zenit St Petersburg bowed out 3-2 on aggregate to Real Betis Balompie after a 0-0 draw in Spain which was overshadowed by the backdrop of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.
St Petersburg was expected to be stripped of hosting the Champions League final yesterday and there were calls for UEFA to expel Russian sides from European competition.
Zenit’s Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy was left on the bench after he posted on social media pleading for peace.
A stoppage-time winner for the visitors from Dmitri Chistyakov which would have sent the tie to extra-time was controversially ruled out after a video assistant referee review.
Six-time winners Sevilla needed to see out a nervy final 25 minutes as the Spaniards progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
Mislav Orsic scored the only goal of the night from the penalty spot after Marcos Acuna handled inside his own penalty area.
Real Sociedad were well beaten 3-1 at home by RB Leipzig to bow out 5-3 on aggregate.
Willi Orban and Andre Silva put the Germans 2-0 up, before Martin Zubimendi pulled a goal back, but Emil Forsberg’s late penalty ensured Leipzig progressed.
Porto beat SS Lazio 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in Rome, Atalanta BC were convincing 3-0 winners in Greece to see off Olympiacos 5-1 on aggregate and SC Braga defeated Sheriff 3-2 on penalties after leveling the tie with a 2-0 victory at home.
China yesterday celebrated a record gold medal haul, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the US to rank third in the medal count as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded. Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training. By yesterday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo. Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the US by one place as it was China’s best winter finish. “Last year the
Olympic organizers yesterday closed the ski slopes, then shortened the cross-country course by 40 percent as the weather turned wild in the mountains around Beijing. Gusts of wind up to 65kph prompted delays and disarray at several outdoor events, with wind chills down to minus-32°C, making athletes miserable on the penultimate day of competition. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s hopes for a medal-worthy ending at what has been a maddening Games for her were pushed back a day when the mixed team parallel event was postponed. Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, has gone 0-for-5 hunting another medal in Beijing, but is hoping to win
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said
UNDEFEATED: The Finns won all six of their games in the tournament, shutting out Slovakia in the semi-finals and rolling over Russia in business-like fashion Sheets of paper yesterday rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, from which players leaped off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings. After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold. The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the