Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia.
The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style.
Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said he “couldn’t ask for a better reception” as fans scrambled to take photographss with him after the match, chanting “Nole, Nole,” to celebrate his victory and his return to action.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I think Dubai is a perfect place for me to start a season, because of the support and the fans that showed up tonight and really cheered me on the way they did. They exceeded my best expectations, so to say, in terms of the atmosphere,” Djokovic told reporters in an outdoor news conference that was specifically set up for him, away from the main interview room.
The 34-year-old’s hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open, and 21st Grand Slam last month were shattered when he had his visa canceled and was deported for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
In his absence, Rafael Nadal clinched a record-breaking 21st major title, moving ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer — who each have 20 — in the race for Grand Slam supremacy.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The [Australian Open] final, I was trying not to watch it, but then I had my household watching, basically everyone was watching, my wife and my kids, so I had to follow it, but congratulations to Rafa. Incredible performance. Amazing fighter he is,” Djokovic said.
“I got tonnes of respect for him. I don’t want to take anything away from his victory... Of course, it wasn’t a pleasant feeling for me leaving the country the way I did and watching the tournament from far away.”
Djokovic said his reputation has taken a hit in the past few weeks, and that he has consulted with several PR professionals to get a better understanding of the “different dynamics” related to his situation, which he conceded has escalated beyond sport.
“Of course, there were not many positive articles about this whole situation in the last month or so. I think things are maybe shifting a little bit. I’m hoping, but I understand there’s still a lot of speculations and people questioning,” he said.
Djokovic can play in Dubai as a coronavirus vaccine is not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates, but he said that “as of today,” he is unable to enter the US to compete at the forthcoming Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.
His meeting with the 19-year-old Musetti was his first competitive match since the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in December last year. Djokovic needed just 74 minutes to make the last 16.
Earlier, former world No. 1 Andy Murray battled for nearly three hours against Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell before advancing to the second round with a 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-5 victory.
Murray is now just one win shy of his goal of reaching 700 career match wins.
The three-time Grand Slam winner said he does not agree with Djokovic’s stance against the vaccine, but believes the tour is better off when the world No.1 is able to compete.
“I think it would be a lot easier for him obviously if he was to get vaccinated, but I also didn’t like seeing him in the situation that he was in Australia as someone that I respect, have known since I was a child,” Murray said.
“There are consequences to the decisions he’s made ... but I don’t think it’s great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events,” he said.
