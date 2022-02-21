Kusal Mendis yesterday hit an unbeaten match-winning 69 and skipper Dasun Shanaka blasted 35 as Sri Lanka won the fifth and final Twenty20 against Australia by five wickets to prevent a series whitewash.
The home side won all four previous games, three of them convincingly, and when skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and batted they were eyeing a big total.
They were exposed early on by some impressive Sri Lankan bowling.
Photo: AFP
Australia struggled to 58 for three off 10 overs before late fireworks from Matthew Wade (43 off 27 balls) and Daniel Sams (18 off 15) ensured a competitive 154 for six.
With nothing to lose, Sri Lanka were up to the task.
Mendis and Shanaka shared an 83-run stand to send the game to the wire with nine needed off the last over from Kane Richardson, which they achieved with a ball to spare in a thrilling finale.
“The boys played really well throughout the series,” Shanaka said. “There was a clear statement that when it comes to the World Cup [in Australia this year] we will be really prepared.”
Sri Lanka batted without fear early in the run chase, slapping 21 in the first three overs.
It was a risky approach and Pathum Nissanka holed out to Glenn Maxwell off Richardson for 13, then debutant Kamil Mishara was run out for one in the same over.
Charith Asalanka made a quickfire 20 before Janith Liyanage was also run out for eight after an inexplicable miscommunication with Mendis to leave them at 71 for four after nine overs.
Mendis batted beautifully, with Shanaka steadying the ship to move within 41 runs off the final five overs, bringing up his sixth career half-century off 43 balls.
Shanaka hit a two then a huge six, but in a dramatic finish was out before Richardson went off with a hamstring injury.
It left Daniel Sams to bowl the last two balls with Chamika Karunaratne getting the winning run.
“I think it’s been a fantastic series for players individually,” Finch said. “To keep growing as a team has been fantastic as well.
“Sri Lanka are a very dangerous side,” he added. “To win four games in a row was really good; to win five in a row really is tough in a format of the game that can be so fickle at times.”
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
Politics yesterday entered the Olympics when an official for the Beijing Winter Games spoke about Taiwan and Xinjiang, the first such statements by the host since the competition started. International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams was asked a question at the daily news conference about Taiwan’s presence at the closing ceremony on Sunday. Following his comments, Beijing Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said: “There is only one China.” Her statement reiterates China’s stance toward democratically governed Taiwan. Later, Yan again insisted on making a statement about Xinjiang when a reporter directed a question to the IOC about material from China’s Xinjiang region being used
There were no tail grabs for this tiger, but French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre was yesterday a crowd-pleaser at the Big Air Shougang all the same. The 26-year-old helped Beijing ring in the Year of the Tiger by putting on an orange-and-black big-cat costume during qualifying in the women’s big air and miming a pair of claws while about 6m off the ground. Lefevre decided a year ago that the Beijing Olympics would be her last snowboarding competition, then hurt her knee during last week’s slopestyle event. The injury prevented her from trying any tricks coming down the 47m big air ramp, but
California-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu yesterday said that she felt “a deep-seated sense of gratitude” after winning her second gold of the Winter Olympics and third medal overall in the freestyle skiing halfpipe. The 18-year-old set the seal on a hugely successful Games with another commanding performance, clinching the title before she had even started her third and final run. Gu switched from representing the US to China in 2019 and said that winning her third medal felt like a “coming-together moment.” “The overriding emotion is this deep-seated sense of gratitude and resolution — this all coming together, years and years in the