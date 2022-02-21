Kusal Mendis slams 69, as Sri Lanka win fifth Twenty20

AFP, MELBOURNE





Kusal Mendis yesterday hit an unbeaten match-winning 69 and skipper Dasun Shanaka blasted 35 as Sri Lanka won the fifth and final Twenty20 against Australia by five wickets to prevent a series whitewash.

The home side won all four previous games, three of them convincingly, and when skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and batted they were eyeing a big total.

They were exposed early on by some impressive Sri Lankan bowling.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis bats against Australia during the fifth Twenty20 international cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday. Photo: AFP

Australia struggled to 58 for three off 10 overs before late fireworks from Matthew Wade (43 off 27 balls) and Daniel Sams (18 off 15) ensured a competitive 154 for six.

With nothing to lose, Sri Lanka were up to the task.

Mendis and Shanaka shared an 83-run stand to send the game to the wire with nine needed off the last over from Kane Richardson, which they achieved with a ball to spare in a thrilling finale.

“The boys played really well throughout the series,” Shanaka said. “There was a clear statement that when it comes to the World Cup [in Australia this year] we will be really prepared.”

Sri Lanka batted without fear early in the run chase, slapping 21 in the first three overs.

It was a risky approach and Pathum Nissanka holed out to Glenn Maxwell off Richardson for 13, then debutant Kamil Mishara was run out for one in the same over.

Charith Asalanka made a quickfire 20 before Janith Liyanage was also run out for eight after an inexplicable miscommunication with Mendis to leave them at 71 for four after nine overs.

Mendis batted beautifully, with Shanaka steadying the ship to move within 41 runs off the final five overs, bringing up his sixth career half-century off 43 balls.

Shanaka hit a two then a huge six, but in a dramatic finish was out before Richardson went off with a hamstring injury.

It left Daniel Sams to bowl the last two balls with Chamika Karunaratne getting the winning run.

“I think it’s been a fantastic series for players individually,” Finch said. “To keep growing as a team has been fantastic as well.

“Sri Lanka are a very dangerous side,” he added. “To win four games in a row was really good; to win five in a row really is tough in a format of the game that can be so fickle at times.”