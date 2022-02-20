SPORTS BRIEFS

BASEBALL

MLB cancels week of games

Major League Baseball on Friday canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 amid a lockout by clubs. The announcement came with the work stoppage in its 79th day and a day after talks on economics between management and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association lasted just 15 minutes.

SOCCER

Lille held by Metz

Lille were held to a goalless draw by Metz in Ligue 1 on Friday. The game ended on a sour note with Lille substitute Edon Zhegrova sent off last in the match with his second yellow card, while Metz manager was Frederic Antonetti shown red for his part in an altercation with the Lille coaching staff.

SOCCER

Belotti stars for Torino

Andrea Belotti was the star for Torino with the leveler in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Juventus in Serie A. Belotti swept home Torino’s equalizer in the 62nd minute after Matthijs de Ligt thumped home a powerful header to open the scoring.

SOCCER

Leverkusen upset by Mainz

Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Friday were upset by FSV Mainz 05, who scored two late goals to snatch a 3-2 win in their Bundesliga encounter. Mainz equalized twice through Aaron Martin and Jean-Paul Boetius, while Marcus Ingvartsen hit the shock winner with two minutes left.

SOCCER

Elche score late to win

Elche on Friday scored two late goals secure a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. The loss kept Rayo winless in six games as they tumbled down the standings following a fantastic first three months of the season.

MOTORSPORTS

Andretti seeks new F1 team

US motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to launch a new Formula One team starting from 2024, his father, Mario Andretti, said on Friday. “Michael has applied to the FIA [governing body] to field a new F1 team starting in 2024,” Mario Andretti wrote on Twitter. “His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA’s determination.”

CRICKET

Indian hits 341 on debut

Indian Sakibul Gani became the first batsman in world cricket to hit a triple century on his first-class debut when he made 341 in the Ranji Trophy. The 22-year-old walked out to the crease for Bihar against Mizoram in Kolkata on Thursday, the first day of their four-day match. By the time he was out 405 balls later on day 2, he had plundered 56 fours and two sixes. The right-hand batsman surpassed fellow Indian Ajay Rohera’s record of 267 not out for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-2019 season. Another Indian Amol Mazumdar stands third with his 260 for Bombay, now Mumbai, in 1994. Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim — who is from Bihar himself — lauded Gani’s effort. “Scoring a triple ton is always special. It becomes an extraordinary innings when someone gets it on debut,” Karim wrote on Twitter. Bihar declared on 686-5. In reply, Mizoram were 298-7 at stumps on day 3 yesterday.