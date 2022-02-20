BASEBALL
MLB cancels week of games
Major League Baseball on Friday canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 amid a lockout by clubs. The announcement came with the work stoppage in its 79th day and a day after talks on economics between management and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association lasted just 15 minutes.
SOCCER
Lille held by Metz
Lille were held to a goalless draw by Metz in Ligue 1 on Friday. The game ended on a sour note with Lille substitute Edon Zhegrova sent off last in the match with his second yellow card, while Metz manager was Frederic Antonetti shown red for his part in an altercation with the Lille coaching staff.
SOCCER
Belotti stars for Torino
Andrea Belotti was the star for Torino with the leveler in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Juventus in Serie A. Belotti swept home Torino’s equalizer in the 62nd minute after Matthijs de Ligt thumped home a powerful header to open the scoring.
SOCCER
Leverkusen upset by Mainz
Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Friday were upset by FSV Mainz 05, who scored two late goals to snatch a 3-2 win in their Bundesliga encounter. Mainz equalized twice through Aaron Martin and Jean-Paul Boetius, while Marcus Ingvartsen hit the shock winner with two minutes left.
SOCCER
Elche score late to win
Elche on Friday scored two late goals secure a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. The loss kept Rayo winless in six games as they tumbled down the standings following a fantastic first three months of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
Andretti seeks new F1 team
US motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti has applied to launch a new Formula One team starting from 2024, his father, Mario Andretti, said on Friday. “Michael has applied to the FIA [governing body] to field a new F1 team starting in 2024,” Mario Andretti wrote on Twitter. “His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA’s determination.”
CRICKET
Indian hits 341 on debut
Indian Sakibul Gani became the first batsman in world cricket to hit a triple century on his first-class debut when he made 341 in the Ranji Trophy. The 22-year-old walked out to the crease for Bihar against Mizoram in Kolkata on Thursday, the first day of their four-day match. By the time he was out 405 balls later on day 2, he had plundered 56 fours and two sixes. The right-hand batsman surpassed fellow Indian Ajay Rohera’s record of 267 not out for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-2019 season. Another Indian Amol Mazumdar stands third with his 260 for Bombay, now Mumbai, in 1994. Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim — who is from Bihar himself — lauded Gani’s effort. “Scoring a triple ton is always special. It becomes an extraordinary innings when someone gets it on debut,” Karim wrote on Twitter. Bihar declared on 686-5. In reply, Mizoram were 298-7 at stumps on day 3 yesterday.
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
Politics yesterday entered the Olympics when an official for the Beijing Winter Games spoke about Taiwan and Xinjiang, the first such statements by the host since the competition started. International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams was asked a question at the daily news conference about Taiwan’s presence at the closing ceremony on Sunday. Following his comments, Beijing Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said: “There is only one China.” Her statement reiterates China’s stance toward democratically governed Taiwan. Later, Yan again insisted on making a statement about Xinjiang when a reporter directed a question to the IOC about material from China’s Xinjiang region being used
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took